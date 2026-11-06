////GBI Investigates Fatal Deputy Shooting in Douglas County

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VILLA RICA — GBI says SWAT deputies fatally shot Bradley Cox after he displayed a sword during an encounter in his home.

Release:

Villa Rica, Douglas County, GA (November 5, 2026) – At the request of the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO), GBI agents are investigating an officer involved shooting in Douglas County, Georgia. Bradley Cox, age 53, of Villa Rica, GA, was shot and killed during the incident. No deputies were injured.

Preliminary information indicates that on Wednesday, November 4, 2026, at about 6:30 p.m., DCSO deputies were located in the 3000 block of Connors Road, in Villa Rica, GA, to respond to a shooting incident. When deputies arrived on scene, they discovered a man with an apparent gunshot wound. Deputies approached another man at the scene, later identified as Cox, who then retreated into his home. Deputies then requested DCSO SWAT to respond to the scene. Once DCSO SWAT arrived at the home, they attempted to negotiate with Cox. Cox did not comply with law enforcement and DCSO SWAT deployed OC gas in an attempt to remove him from the home. Cox refused to leave the home, and DCSO SWAT entered the home. DCSO SWAT encountered Cox in a hallway and he displayed a sword to law enforcement. Two DCSO SWAT deputies then shot Cox, hitting him multiple times. Cox was removed from the home and Douglas County EMS immediately rendered medical assistance. Cox was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Cox’s body will be taken to the GBI Medical Examiner’s Office where an autopsy will be conducted.

This investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to call the GBI Atlanta Regional Investigative Office in Conyers at 770-388-5019. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling the GBI Tipline at 800-597-TIPS(8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile application.

The GBI will conduct an independent investigation. Once the investigation is complete, the case file will be given to the Douglas Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for review.