////GBI arrests Georgia man in child sexual exploitation investigation

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CUSSETA — The GBI arrested a 60-year-old man on a child sexual exploitation charge following an investigation into illegal material.

Release:

Cusseta, Chattahoochee County, GA (October 29, 2026) – The GBI has arrested and charged Thomas Clevenger, age 60, of Cusseta, Chattahoochee County, Georgia, with one count of Sexual Exploitation of Children.

In April of 2026, the GBI’s Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes (CEACC) Unit received a request from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) regarding the possession of child sexual abuse material. This investigation led to Georgia and ultimately resulted in Clevenger’s arrest in Columbus, Muscogee County, GA.

Clevenger was arrested on Tuesday, October 27, 2026, booked into the Chattahoochee County Jail, and transported to the Muscogee County Jail.

The Chattahoochee County Sheriff’s Office and the Columbus Police Department assisted with the investigation.

This investigation is part of the ongoing effort by the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force, housed within the GBI’s Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes Unit, to identify those involved in the trade of child sexual abuse material. The ICAC Program, created by the U.S. Department of Justice, was developed in response to the increasing number of children and teenagers using the internet, the proliferation of child sexual abuse material, and the heightened online activity by predators searching for unsupervised contact with underage victims.

Anyone with information about other cases of child exploitation is asked to contact the Georgia Bureau of Investigation CEACC Unit at 404-270-8870 or submit a tip via the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children CyberTipline at Cybertipline.org. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.