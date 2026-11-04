////Wiregrass Awards Scholarships to 14 Ben Hill-Irwin Students

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FITZGERALD — The Wiregrass Foundation awarded fall scholarships to 14 students attending the Ben Hill-Irwin Campus.

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FITZGERALD, GA — The Wiregrass Georgia Technical College Foundation has awarded scholarships to students attending the college’s Ben Hill-Irwin Campus for the fall semester. This was made possible through the generosity of donors and community supporters. These scholarships help students pursue their educational goals and prepare for future careers.

The scholarships recognize students receiving support through a variety of named scholarship funds established in honor of individuals, families and organizations committed to education and student success.

The following students received scholarships for the fall semester at the Ben Hill-Irwin Campus:

Julianna Bostic – Buck & Libby Anderson Scholarship

Brookelyn Hill – Buck & Libby Anderson Scholarship

Naevaeh Sirmans – Coffey Memorial Scholarship

Kaylea Pridgen – Joe and Audis Compton Memorial Scholarship

Kaleianne Harrison – Roger Crenshaw Memorial Scholarship

Joni Canady – Howard Johnson Scholarship

Katie Tucker – Rosalie and Buddy Kruger Scholarship

Kelsey Morris – Rosalie and Buddy Kruger Scholarship

Clinesha Brockington – Asa & Sue Whitfield Scholarship

Kaci Anderson – Asa & Sue Whitfield Scholarship

Savannah Barnard – Ken & Cheryl Coffey Memorial

Cailee Smith – Ken & Cheryl Coffey Memorial

Ryleigh Robinson – Marion H. Massee, III Memorial

Justin Blankenship – Ray Mixon Memorial

The Wiregrass Georgia Technical College Foundation is dedicated to supporting students by connecting generous donors with educational opportunities. Scholarship assistance can help reduce financial barriers, allowing students to focus on their studies and work toward their academic and career goals.

“Scholarships make a meaningful difference in our students’ lives by helping ease the financial burden of pursuing an education and bringing them one step closer to their career goals. We are incredibly grateful to the donors whose generosity makes these opportunities possible. Their investment in our students is an investment in the future of our communities, and we are proud to see these students working toward a brighter future.” said Mona MacKenzie, Foundation Director.

If you or your business would like to support students through scholarships, please contact Mona MacKenzie, Director of the Wiregrass Georgia Technical College Foundation, at 229-468-2102 or mona.mackenzie@wiregrass.edu, or Will Bostelman, Executive Director of Fundraising, at 229-333-2100 or will.bostelman@wiregrass.edu. To learn more about giving opportunities, please visit www.wiregrass.edu/foundation.

About Wiregrass Georgia Technical College

Wiregrass Georgia Technical College provides career-focused education, technical training, and workforce development opportunities to communities throughout South Georgia. Through its academic programs, industry partnerships, and commitment to student success, Wiregrass prepares individuals for meaningful careers while supporting the economic vitality of the region.

For more information about Wiregrass Georgia Technical College, visit www.wiregrass.edu.