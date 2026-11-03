////Two Jesup Women for False Sexual Assault Allegations Against Deputy

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JESUP — Two women face felony charges after a GBI investigation found they allegedly made false sexual assault claims against a deputy.

Release:

Jesup, GA (November 2, 2026) – The GBI has arrested and charged Trinity Bradley, age 20, and Karlee Mooney, age 18, both of Jesup, GA, for one count of Felony False Statements, one count of Felony Conspiracy to Commit a Crime of False Statements, and one count of Misdemeanor False Report of a Crime.

On Wednesday, September 30, 2026, the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office requested the GBI to investigate allegations made by Bradley and Mooney that a Wayne County Sheriff’s Office deputy sexually assaulted them while on duty. Preliminary information indicates Bradley and Mooney agreed to each falsely report that they were victims of sexual assaults by the deputy during ride-alongs. Both Bradley and Mooney made multiple false statements to the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office and the GBI.

The deputy was placed on administrative leave by the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office while the investigation was conducted.

As a result of the investigation, on Monday, November 2, 2026, Mooney was arrested, and Bradley turned herself in. Both Bradley and Mooney were booked into the Wayne County Jail.

The investigation is still active and ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the GBI’s Regional Investigative Office Kingsland at (912) 729-6198. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

Once the investigation is complete, the case file will be given to the Brunswick Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for review.