////Wildlife officials offer tips to avoid deer collisions this fall

Share with friends

GEORGIA — Wildlife officials warn drivers of increased deer movement and offer safety tips to prevent collisions this fall.

Release:

Deer don’t follow traffic laws, but drivers can take steps to avoid collision. As breeding season approaches, increased deer movement across Georgia means motorists may encounter more deer crossing roadways, particularly during early morning and evening hours. Stay alert, reduce distractions and use extra caution behind the wheel this fall according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources’ Wildlife Resources Division.

“Deer most often live and travel in small groups. If you see one deer, there are likely others that you have not seen. Standing deer can dart into the road without warning and one deer crossing the road may have others that follow. When you see a deer on or near the road, slow down to be prepared to stop,” said Kevin Rose, WRD Assistant State Deer Biologist. “Do not swerve to avoid a deer. Swerving to avoid a deer could result in a head-on collision with oncoming traffic or possible loss of control of the vehicle and leaving the roadway. Compared to those outcomes, staying in your lane and potentially striking the deer is the less dangerous option.”

Continue reading this release at GeorgiaWildlife.com/rut-roh-deer-are-move-avoid-collisions

MORE INFO: