////Turner Center Hosts Free Gallery Opening on November 9

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VALDOSTA — Turner Center hosts a free gallery opening Nov. 9 from 5 to 7 p.m., featuring local artists and DrawProject.

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The Annette Howell Turner Center for the Arts will hold a new exhibit opening reception on Mon, Nov. 9, from 5 to 7pm, at 527 N. Patterson St., featuring the works of the Annette Howell Turner Center for the Arts (AHTCA) Studio “A” Artists Exhibition; Annual DrawProject Exhibition & Fundraiser; Ramiro Santillan, “Hearth,” and the Jerry Tillman African Artifacts Collection. Admission is free and light refreshments will be served.

AHTCA Studio “A” Artists. Studio “A” represents a collection of artists who currently rent a studio space in the Annette and Derry Crosby Art Annex. Studio “A” provides these artists a dedicated area to create individually, but also to create a space for an artist community to bloom allowing for collaboration, mentorship, friendship, and more. These wonderful artists have created a collection of works representing their individual talents and the fruits of the community built in Studio “A.”

Ramiro Santillan. South Georgia based artist, Ramiro Santillan, is a ceramicist and painter who experiments with his mediums, drawing references from modernism and craft culture. His inspiration comes from the process of combining science and expressionism through craft within his work. He received a Bachelor of Fine Arts from Valdosta State University where he studied and worked as a ceramic studio technician. Santillan is passionate about education and its ability to foster positive communities. Santillan is currently the pottery studio manager and instructor at the Hudson Pottery Studio at the Annette Howell Turner Center for the Arts. Santillan was awarded the Turner Center’s seventh annual Art Educator of the Year award in June 2025.

DrawProject. The DrawProject is VSU’s Department of Art & Design annual fundraising exhibition hosted by the Annette Howell Turner Center for the Arts. Money raised from this event supports two prestigious scholarships benefiting outstanding Valdosta State University art and design students. The Annette Howell Turner Center for the Arts Scholarship is awarded annually to support a VSU junior art or design major for meritorious production in the classroom and a commitment to service within the community. The Danielle B. Harmon Student Merit Scholarship recognizes departmental art majors for superior classroom and studio performance.

All exhibits will remain open in the galleries for the public’s enjoyment through Wednesday, January 6, 2027. For more information, call 229.247.2787 or visit turnercenter.org. Patrons who need special assistance may contact the Center to make those arrangements.