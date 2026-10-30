////Valdosta store employee fatally shoots armed man in self-defense

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VALDOSTA — Police say a convenience store employee fatally shot an armed man in self-defense following another shooting outside.

Release:

Detectives investigate a shooting over the weekend, where a store employee shot a male in self-defense.

On October 25, 2026, at 12:30 a.m., Valdosta Police Officers responded to a convenience store in the 1300 block of North Troup Street after 911 received a call about a shooting. As officers were responding, a call was made to 911 from a store employee, who stated that he shot a male who pulled a gun on him.

Officers arrived to find a 53-year-old male, with multiple gunshot wounds, lying on the floor with a handgun beside him.

Officers began to provide life-saving measures to the male until South Georgia Emergency Medical Services and the Valdosta Fire Department arrived at the scene. The 53-year-old male was transported to the hospital, where he was later pronounced deceased.

While officers were determining what happened inside the store, a second 911 call was received about a person in a vehicle at the intersection of North Ashley Street and Rosedale Drive who had been shot. Officers spoke with the driver, who stated that the victim, a 38-year-old male, had been shot at another location and they were taking him to the hospital. Lowndes County Deputies assisted in getting the victim to the hospital for treatment. At the hospital, the victim told officers he was shot at the store in the 1300 block of North Troup Street by an unknown male outside the store.

Detectives and Crime Scene Personnel responded to the store to investigate the incident. Through investigation and evidence collected at the scene, which included video surveillance, the investigation revealed that the 53-year-old male was outside the store drinking alcohol and carrying a handgun. This male got into an altercation with the 38-year-old victim when he pulled the gun and began shooting at the victim. The victim ran from the store, but the 53-year-old continued to shoot at him while he was running.

The employee inside the store heard the gunshots and ran behind the counter to find cover, while attempting to activate the door locks. The 53-year-old came inside the store, yelling at the clerk in a threatening manner, demanding the surveillance video, while holding the firearm. His actions put the clerk in fear for his life, resulting in him pulling his firearm and shooting the male to stop the threat.

The clerk was then able to secure the store, and he called 911. While officers were responding, surveillance video showed several subjects who were not present when the shooting occurred, running up to the door and filming the 53-year-old lying on the floor of the store, while making comments about the incident. As soon as they heard the sirens, they took off running. Detectives are identifying these individuals to determine if they have any information to provide law enforcement on what occurred.

The 38-year-old victim has been treated and released from the hospital.

The store employee has not been charged with any offense, as the investigation and evidence show that he fired his weapon due to being in fear for his life.

“It is deeply concerning that people in our society now think it is more important to film a person lying on the ground, to get ‘likes’ or ‘views’, instead of using their phones to call 911 to ensure emergency assistance is on the way”, said Chief Leslie Manahan. “What is more troubling is when emergency sirens are heard, the individuals left the area, rather than staying to tell responding officers what they know about the incident. If you witness a possible life-threatening incident, the priority should be getting the person help and providing truthful information to law enforcement, instead of recording someone’s suffering for social media or promoting a version of false accounts, which misleads the public, the family, the investigators, etc., on what actually occurred.”