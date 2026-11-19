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TALLAHASSEE — Tickets for the April 17–18 Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live shows go on sale Friday, Nov. 20, at 10 a.m.

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TALLAHASSEE, FLA. (Nov. 17, 2026) Family Entertainment Live, one of the world’s leading presenters of family-oriented live events, and Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAT), a leading global play and family entertainment company and owner of one of the world’s most iconic brand portfolios, today announced an all-new theme for the wildly popular Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live™ Color Bash coming to the Donald L. Tucker Civic Center in Tallahassee on April 17–18, 2027.

Tickets for Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live™ Color Bash go on sale Friday, November 20th at 10AM. Tickets can be purchased online at www.tuckerciviccenter.com or at the Donald L. Tucker Civic Center Box Office, open Monday through Friday from 10 AM to 5 PM.

Following the runaway success of Glow-N-Fire, named the Pollstar Family Show of the Year, Color Bash takes the action to a whole new level, transforming the arena into a full-throttle collision of color. Vibrant paint-splattered trucks, bursts of color, and electrifying lighting turn every smash and crash into a vivid spectacle the whole family can see, feel, and remember.

When the mischievous Skelesaurus drains all the color from Monster Truck Island, it’s up to the crew of Rhinomite™, Mega Wrex™, Tiger Shark™, Bone Shaker™, and Bigfoot® to win it back – one massive stunt at a time, joined by a mysterious new ally Pantheress, with bold colors, wild spots and big attitude! Every wheelie, jump, donut and freestyle run brings the color roaring back, building to a full-arena burst of light, sound, and pure Monster Truck energy. It’s the show you love, reimagined like you’ve never seen it.

“Color Bash is the most vibrant Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live experience we’ve ever created,” said Ken Hudgens, CEO, Family Entertainment Live. “We took everything fans love about the show—the massive trucks, the jaw-dropping stunts, the can’t-look-away energy—and supercharged it with color. It’s a brand-new way to experience the action live, and we can’t wait to bring it to families in Tallahassee in 2027.”

Before the trucks take the floor, ticket holders can add on the Pre-Show Party for an up-close, hands-on experience. And for fans who want the ultimate day out, a range of VIP packages including Full Throttle VIP, Pedal to the Metal VIP, and Start Your Engine VIP offer exclusive pre-show access, official VIP merchandise, and the chance to get up close with the Hot Wheels Monster Trucks before all the smashing Commented [LG1]: Suggestion to ‘hint’ at a new character/truck ‘Pantheress’ to be announced soon and crashing begins. The ultimate Full Throttle VIP package includes front-row seats, a backstage tour, and a meet & greet with a monster truck driver and an FMX rider.

It’s high-octane, family-friendly fun for fans of all ages—kids, parents, and grandparents alike—packed into one unforgettable, color-charged show.

Tallahassee performances: Saturday, April 17, at 12:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m., and Sunday, April 18, at 2:00 p.m.