Share with friends

TIFTON — ABAC marked Ethics Awareness Week with campus discussions on accountability, transparency and public trust.

Release:

TIFTON, Ga. — Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College (ABAC) joined the University System of Georgia (USG) and its 25 sister institutions in observing Ethics Awareness Week Nov. 2-8.

This year’s observance, themed “Promoting Accountability & Transparency,” provided an opportunity for ABAC faculty, staff and students to reflect on the ethical principles that guide their work and strengthen the college’s culture of integrity, responsibility and service. Throughout the week, members of the ABAC community participated in systemwide programming and campus conversations focused on ethical leadership, responsible decision-making, accountability, and the importance of maintaining public trust.

Each morning, ABAC employees gathered for coffee and conversation to explore topics connected to ethical stewardship and institutional responsibility. Discussions included the stewardship of financial resources through procurement and travel, the responsible handling of institutional information, the importance of fostering a culture where employees are encouraged to speak up about issues or concerns, as well as the shared responsibility employees have to make thoughtful decisions and serve the college, its students and the communities ABAC serves.

The week also included two systemwide events hosted by USG. The observance opened Nov. 2 with thoughtful messages from Chancellor Sonny Perdue and the Honorable Harold D. Melton. The week concluded Nov. 6 with the USG Ethics & Compliance Best Practices Panel. Both events provided employees across the University System with opportunities to discuss ethical practices, accountability and institutional responsibility.

“Ethical standards are fundamental to who we are as an institution and are reflected in the decisions we make, the resources we are entrusted with, and the way we serve our students and one another,” said ABAC President Dr. Tracy Brundage. “Our commitment to integrity, excellence, accountability and respect guides our actions every day. Ethics Awareness Week provides an opportunity to reaffirm these values and recognize the important role they play in shaping our campus community.”

Ethics Awareness Week reinforced the USG’s core values of Integrity, Excellence, Accountability and Respect while highlighting principles that closely align with ABAC’s guiding values of Integrity, Stewardship, Excellence, Innovation, and Community.

Those values support ABAC’s commitment to preparing students for meaningful lives and careers while serving the region and state through responsible leadership, thoughtful innovation and a strong sense of community. The observance served as a reminder that the college’s mission is strengthened when members of the ABAC community approach their responsibilities with honesty, accountability and respect for the trust placed in them.

For more information about ABAC’s ongoing efforts to promote an ethical campus culture, contact Richard Spancake, ABAC chief human resources officer at richard.spancake@abac.edu.

About ABAC

Founded in 1908, Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College provides a personalized, hands-on learning experience for students across Georgia and beyond. With a strong focus on academic excellence, affordability and student success, ABAC offers more than a dozen bachelor’s degrees and is recognized for its leadership in agriculture, business, humanities, nursing, sciences and education. ABAC serves as a vital resource for the region, preparing graduates who are ready to lead their communities and careers.