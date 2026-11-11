Generative AI Class Brings Generations Together at VSU

Share with friends

VALDOSTA — VSU’s Learning in Retirement program hosted a student-led class on how generative AI works and its ethical uses.

Release:

VALDOSTA — Two Valdosta State University students recently mastered a different kind of assignment — teaching generative artificial intelligence to a group of older adults.

The digital natives had plenty of practice using technology, but neither had much experience teaching it to others, especially people from a Boomer generation that had grown up without computers, smartphones, or the internet being part of everyday life.

“Generative AI is a big topic, and there were many aspects that were outside of my personal expertise,” said Jacob Bachrach of Valdosta, a computer science major with a background in programming languages, algorithms, and software development. “However, expanding my knowledge through teaching was worth it. If I got the chance, I would do it again.”

Tyler Horne of Adel said he and Bachrach developed their presentation carefully, thoughtfully, one step at a time. As a computer information systems major who seeks to understand how technology can be used to solve real-world problems, improve organizations, and help people work more efficiently, he wanted to ensure the older adult learners left their classroom feeling confident enough to use AI in their daily lives.

“The end result was very rewarding,” he shared.

Dr. Anne Price, executive director of the Mary Virginia Terry Center for Experiential Learning, invited Bachrach and Horne to teach the VSU Learning in Retirement program class after meeting them during Blazer Summer Research Institute (BSRI) 2026.

Bachrach, Horne, and their faculty adviser, Dr. Ahana Roy Choudhury, associate professor of computer science, were among six student-faculty research teams selected to participate in BSRI, a highly competitive program that provides undergraduate students the opportunity to work closely with faculty mentors on real-world, potentially life-impacting, research projects. They spent eight weeks designing and implementing a smart doorbell and face recognition-based access system using Raspberry Pi.

As they discussed life after BSRI, Bachrach and Horne found the idea of teaching generative AI to VSU’s LIR members intriguing.

“We thought it would be a fun idea to challenge our teaching skills and combine that with our knowledge of artificial intelligence,” Horne said.

The students designed their 90-minute Learning in Retirement class to provide participants with a technical foundation for understanding artificial intelligence and generative AI, including how the technology works, how it can be used, and the ethical considerations that come with it.

“One surprising comment came from one of the LIR members who is also an author,” Horne shared. “He used AI to turn his published book into a video and hopes to make a one-to-one movie adaptation. Hearing that was very impressive.”

The lively exchange between Bachrach, Horne, and the LIR members highlighted the variety of ways the older adult learners were already exploring generative AI and applying the technology to their own interests and creative pursuits. Several of the LIR members even shared resources and suggestions with Bachrach and Horne after the class ended, making this a learning opportunity for them as well.

“What surprised me was how all the LIR members were very intuitive when asking questions about AI,” Bachrach said. “There were many places where they asked a question that flowed directly into the next part of our presentation. They understood the material very well.”

Bachrach anticipates earning a Bachelor of Science in Computer Science and a Minor in Art in May 2028. Horne anticipates earning a Bachelor of Science in Computer Information Systems and a Minor in Music, also in May 2028.

On the Web:

https://www.valdosta.edu/terry-center/

https://www.valdosta.edu/cosm/