Keep the Holiday Deliciousness Safe

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Valdosta- The South Health District is reminding residents that a safe holiday meal starts long before everyone gathers around the table.

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As Thanksgiving approaches, the Georgia Department of Public Health’s South Health District is reminding residents that a safe holiday meal starts long before everyone gathers around the table. From thawing and preparing the turkey to storing leftovers, a few simple food safety practices can help prevent foodborne illness and keep the holiday celebration happy and healthy. Whether you’re roasting, smoking, or deep-frying your turkey, paying attention to proper food handling and cooking temperatures is key to a safe and enjoyable Thanksgiving.

Thawing:

Planning ahead is the first step toward a safely prepared turkey. The safest way to thaw a frozen turkey is in the refrigerator, allowing approximately 24 hours for every 4 to 5 pounds of turkey. Make sure the refrigerator is set at 40°F or below and place the turkey in a container on the lowest shelf to catch any leaking juices. For a quicker method, submerge the turkey in cold tap water, changing the water every 30 minutes. Allow approximately 30 minutes of thawing time per pound and cook the turkey immediately after thawing. Never thaw a turkey on the kitchen counter or at room temperature, as bacteria can multiply rapidly between 40°F and 140°F.

Handling:

Safe food preparation starts with clean hands and surfaces. Raw poultry can carry harmful bacteria, including Salmonella and Campylobacter, which can spread to other foods through cross-contamination. Wash your hands with soap and warm water for at least 20 seconds before and after handling raw poultry. Clean and sanitize countertops, sinks, cutting boards, and utensils after they come into contact with raw meat or poultry. Avoid rinsing raw turkey, as splashing water can spread bacteria around the kitchen.

Preparing:

Keep raw poultry, meat, seafood, and eggs separate from ready-to-eat foods throughout preparation. Use separate cutting boards and utensils whenever possible, and never place cooked food on a plate that previously held raw meat unless it has been thoroughly washed. In the refrigerator, store raw poultry and meat in sealed containers on the lowest shelf to prevent juices from dripping onto other foods. Keep your refrigerator at 40°F or below to slow bacterial growth.

Stuffing:

Stuffing requires special attention to ensure it is cooked thoroughly. The safest option is to prepare it in a separate casserole dish, where it can cook evenly and reach an internal temperature of 165°F. If you choose to stuff your turkey, do so immediately before placing it in the oven. Use a food thermometer to check the center of the stuffing, making sure it reaches at least 165°F before serving. Never partially cook stuffing ahead of time and finish cooking it later.

Cooking:

A properly cooked turkey is about more than its color or how long it has been in the oven. Set your oven temperature to at least 325°F and use a food thermometer to confirm the turkey has reached a safe internal temperature. The thickest portions of the breast, innermost part of the thigh, and innermost part of the wing should all reach 165°F. If the turkey is stuffed, the center of the stuffing must also reach 165°F. Do not rely on appearance or a pop-up timer alone to determine whether your turkey is done. Allow the turkey to rest for at least 20 minutes before carving.

Leftovers:

Thanksgiving food safety doesn’t end when the meal is over. Refrigerate or freeze turkey, side dishes, and other perishable foods within two hours of serving. If the temperature is above 90°F, food should be refrigerated within one hour. Divide large portions into shallow containers to help them cool more quickly, and keep your refrigerator at 40°F or below. Refrigerated leftovers should be eaten within three to four days, while frozen leftovers are best used within two to six months for quality. When reheating, bring leftovers to an internal temperature of 165°F. If food has been left out too long, don’t take a chance on saving it.

Chris Calhoun, South Health District Environmental Health Director, encourages residents to enjoy their holiday traditions while keeping a few important safety practices in mind. “Thanksgiving is a time to enjoy good food and make memories with family and friends, and the last thing anyone wants is for foodborne illness to become part of the celebration,” Calhoun said. “A little extra care in the kitchen goes a long way. Use a food thermometer, keep hot and cold foods at safe temperatures, and remember, if there is a bad smell or it looks questionable, play it safe and throw it out. We want everyone to enjoy their Thanksgiving meal and stay healthy too.”

As families prepare to celebrate, South Health District encourages everyone to make safe food handling part of their holiday routine. Taking the time to wash hands, keep foods separate, cook dishes thoroughly, and refrigerate leftovers promptly can help protect everyone gathered around your table.

Have a safe, happy, and healthy Thanksgiving!