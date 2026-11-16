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LOWNDES CO. — Lowndes advances to the second round of the state football playoffs and will host Grayson at Martin Stadium.

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THE ROAD TO THE STATE CHAMPIONSHIP CONTINUES AT HOME!

With a 62–27 first-round victory, our Lowndes Vikings advance to the second round of the 2026 GHSA State Football Playoffs!

On Friday, November 20, the Grayson Rams will visit Martin Stadium as our No. 5-seeded Vikings host the second-round playoff game.

Kickoff is set for 8:00 p.m. on Joe Wilson Field at Martin Stadium. All tickets are $14 each, as set by the GHSA. All fans, except babies in arms, must have a ticket for admission.

Playoff Ticket Information

Tickets for the Lowndes–Grayson playoff game will go on sale Monday, November 16, at 9:00 a.m.

Monday and Tuesday: Viking season ticket holders may purchase the same reserved seats they held during the regular season.

The Viking Ticket Office will remain open until 5:30 p.m. on Monday for fans to purchase their tickets. The Viking Touchdown Club will meet at 5:30 p.m., and all Touchdown Club members are invited to attend. The meeting will be held in Meeting Rooms 1 & 2 of the Board of Education Building.

Wednesday morning: All remaining reserved seats will be available for purchase by the general public.

The Viking Ticket Office is located inside the Board of Education Building on Norman Drive. Fans should use the east entrance across from Whistle Car Wash.

Don’t Forget Your Viking Gear!