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ATLANTA — Georgia secured more than $12 million in restitution and lease forgiveness for over 17,000 Acima customers.

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ATLANTA, GA — Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr has secured more than $12 million in restitution and loan forgiveness for over 17,000 Georgia consumers as part of a multistate settlement agreement with Acima Digital, LLC and its direct parent company, Acima Holdings, LLC.

Acima is a rent-to-own finance company that partners with Georgia retailers to offer financing to consumers via rental-purchase agreements. The settlement resolves allegations that Acima misled consumers about the cost and terms of its rental-purchase agreements. Specifically, the states allege that Acima deceptively marked up the cash price of the merchandise being rented, among other deceptive acts and practices spanning the full life of the transaction, including servicing, debt collection and credit reporting.

Altogether, the $183.5 million multistate settlement includes $43 million in consumer restitution, $10.5 million payment to the states and lease balance reductions totaling $130 million.

“Transparency in consumer transactions is critical, and Acima fell short of that standard,” said Carr. “This is a strong outcome that puts money back into the pockets of hardworking Georgians, and it helps to ensure fairness for customers moving forward. We will always fight for Georgia consumers, and we will continue to push back on deceptive business practices of any kind.”

The 43-state coalition alleged that Acima marketed its rental-purchase agreements as 90-day pay-off programs without disclosing that consumers were automatically enrolled in the maximum 12-month term, which could cost up to double the cash price advertised by Acima’s retail partner. Acima also advertised its rental-purchase product using terms like “credit,” which often misled consumers into believing that they were obtaining traditional financing. Acima’s process for electronic signatures on its rental-purchase agreements also obscured the terms of the transaction, further compounding consumer confusion.

Additionally, Acima obstructed consumers’ ability to terminate their rental-purchase agreements without penalty by returning their merchandise to Acima.

Under the settlement, Acima has agreed to injunctive terms to address these practices, including to stop marking up the cash price of its retail partners and institute a meaningful process for consumers to return unwanted merchandise. It has also agreed to take a five-year hiatus on credit reporting, among other changes, including:

Conduct robust training of its retail partners;

Refrain from making certain representations in its advertising, including the use of “credit” to describe its product, unless other material information is clearly and conspicuously disclosed;

Refrain from obscuring the material terms and conditions of its rental-purchase agreements when consumers sign electronically; and

Properly handle late deliveries and merchandise damaged at the time of delivery and adhere to legal obligations to make repairs to merchandise during the course of the lease.

Joining Carr in this settlement are the attorneys general of Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Hawaii, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, Minnesota, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, Nevada, North Carolina, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont, Virginia, Washington, West Virginia, Wisconsin and Wyoming.

Information for Eligible Consumers

Consumers who are eligible to obtain restitution or lease forgiveness pursuant to this settlement do not need to take any action.

Consumers eligible to receive restitution will be contacted by the settlement administrator. Consumers who are eligible to receive lease forgiveness will be contacted by Acima.

Georgia does not maintain a list of eligible consumers. Questions about individuals’ eligibility are best directed at Acima. However, if a consumer is eligible and has difficulty exercising his or her rights under the settlement, contact the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Division at 404-651-8600.