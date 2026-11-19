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VALDOSTA — Valdosta State University received a $9,195 state grant to support impaired driving prevention and safety education.

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VALDOSTA — Valdosta State University has earned a $9,195 grant from the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety.

Holly Wright, Counseling and Health Services director, said this financial award will be used to fund impaired driving prevention initiatives, special events, professional development opportunities, and other educational programs focused on reducing crashes, injuries, and fatalities among adult drivers.

“Our goal is to foster a campus culture where students look out for one another, make safe and responsible transportation choices, and recognize that roadway safety is everyone’s responsibility,” Wright shared. “This includes preventing impaired driving, reducing speeding, and encouraging consistent seatbelt use. These preventable behaviors can have devastating, lasting consequences for individuals, families, and every member of our Blazer Nation community.

“With support from the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety, we are committed to ongoing training and developing creative, innovative programs that raise awareness about roadway safety, address risky driving behaviors, and empower students to make responsible decisions that protect themselves and others.”

The Governor’s Office of Highway Safety’s mission is to educate the public on safe driving behaviors and implement highway safety campaigns and programs designed to reduce crashes and eliminate fatalities and injuries on Georgia roads.

The grant year for this award runs through Sept. 30, 2027.

On the Web:

https://www.gahighwaysafety.org/

https://www.valdosta.edu/blazer-wellness/