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VALDOSTA — VSU will host its free Holiday Celebration and Lighting of the Palms at 6 p.m. Dec. 1 on the Front Lawn.

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VALDOSTA — Valdosta State University hosts its annual Holiday Celebration and Lighting of the Palms at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 1, on a Winter Wonderland-themed Front Lawn.

Dr. Donald J. Green, VSU president, invites Blazer Nation friends and neighbors of all ages to attend this magical event featuring pictures with Santa Blaze and his Grinch-y friend, hot chocolate, holiday activities, festive music by the VSU Spotlighters, and more.

This heartwarming tradition marks the official start of the holiday season at VSU. It is open to the public and presented free of charge.

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www.valdosta.edu