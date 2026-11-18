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VALDOSTA — A mother faces two counts of second-degree murder after two of her children died in a Stillwater Drive fire.

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Detectives file criminal charges on a mother after an investigation reveals she had left her children home alone without supervision, when two of them died in a house fire.

On October 25, 2026, at 8:20 a.m., numerous first responders, including Valdosta Firefighters and Police Officers, as well as South Georgia Medical Center Emergency Medical Services, responded to a house fire in the 800 block of Stillwater Drive. When the first officers arrived, they observed flames coming from the roof.

Firefighters removed three children from inside the residence, who were under the age of 10. All three children were unresponsive, and first responders attempted life-saving measures as the children were transported to the hospital. Two of the children succumbed to possible smoke inhalation and were pronounced deceased at the hospital. One of the children was airlifted to a hospital in Atlanta.

Detectives and Crime Scene Personnel from the Valdosta Police Department responded to investigate the incident with an investigator from the Valdosta Fire Department.

Through investigation, detectives determined that the mother of the three children, later identified as Taneika Lashae Sirmans, 37, had left them home alone during the early morning hours to go to work. Several hours after Sirmans left the residence, a fire started in the kitchen.

After consultation with the District Attorney’s Office, detectives obtained arrest warrants for Sirmans for three counts of cruelty to children in the 2nd degree (felony) and two counts of murder in the 2nd degree (felony).

On November 9, 2026, Sirmans was arrested by detectives and taken to Lowndes County Jail.

The third child is still in an Atlanta hospital receiving treatment and is in stable condition.

“This is such a heartbreaking and tragic incident that could have been prevented,” said Chief Leslie Manahan. “This tragedy has not only had a devastating impact on the families involved and our community, but it also affects our first responders and medical personnel who responded to the scene or were working in the hospital that morning. My thoughts are with everyone who was affected, and I continue to pray for the child who is still recovering, whose life has changed forever. No child should ever be placed in any situation where their safety and lives are left to chance.”