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WASHINGTON — Sens. Ossoff and Husted introduced a bill to help military families qualify for affordable rental housing.

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Washington, D.C. — U.S. Senator Jon Ossoff is introducing bipartisan legislation to help lower housing costs for Georgia servicemembers and their families.

Today, Sens. Ossoff and Jon Husted (R-OH) introduced the bipartisan Military Families Affordable Homes Act to help active-duty military personnel and their families qualify for affordable housing through the Low-Income Housing Tax Credit (LIHTC) program, a Federal public-private partnership aimed at building more affordable rental homes.

Sen. Ossoff’s bipartisan bill would exclude active-duty servicemembers’ basic allowance for housing (BAH) from what is considered income under the LIHTC program, expanding eligibility for military families to qualify for the program’s reserved affordable housing units in counties with or adjacent to qualified military installations.

“Military families make immense sacrifices in our national defense, and they continue to struggle affording housing,” Sen. Ossoff said. “I am introducing this bipartisan bill with Sen. Husted to help military families afford housing.”

“Our servicemembers and their families sacrifice so much for our nation, and this bill would help them afford their home near installations like Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, without spending a single new taxpayer dollar. I’m glad to work with Senator Ossoff on this commonsense, bipartisan solution for military families in Ohio and across the country,” said Husted.

Sen. Ossoff continues working to support Georgia’s military families.

In August, on behalf of Georgia’s military families, Sen. Ossoff launched an inquiry with Balfour Beatty over reports that the privatized housing contractor is not turning homes over in a timely manner for new families relocating to the installation.

In July, Sen. Ossoff released a report with first-hand accounts of substandard housing conditions at Ft. Benning and Ft. Stewart, including reports of lead exposure affecting newborn health, severe mold contamination leading to emergency room visits, flooding in living areas, and more.

In June, Sen. Ossoff helped introduce the Restore Military Families’ Voices Act to protect Georgia servicemembers and military families from being silenced by banning housing contractors from requesting that military families sign non-disclosure agreements (NDAs).

In May, Sen. Ossoff secured a commitment from the U.S. Army to improve privatized housing and hold contractors accountable during a hearing about funding priorities for military construction projects. Sen. Ossoff also highlighted the ongoing need to improve privatized housing conditions for servicemembers and their families.

In 2023, as part of the annual National Defense Authorization Act, Sens. Ossoff and Thom Tillis (R-NC) passed into law their bipartisan Junior Enlisted Housing Affordability Act to improve how the Department of Defense (DoD) calculates housing allowances for junior enlisted servicemembers with dependents to more accurately assess their housing costs.

In 2022, Sen. Ossoff led an eight-month bipartisan investigation into dangerous military housing conditions, including at Georgia’s Ft. Gordon, which uncovered that privatized military housing contractors were putting the health and safety of military families at risk.

Click here to read the Military Families Affordable Homes Act.