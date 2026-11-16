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VALDOSTA — The Wildcats advance to the second round of the GHSA playoffs and will host East Coweta on November 20 at 8 p.m.

Release:

The Valdosta Wildcats are advancing to the second round of the Georgia High School Association (GHSA) Class 7A State Football Championship following an impressive 63-7 victory over West Forsyth in the opening round of the playoffs.

The Wildcats, the No. 1 seed in the Class 7A bracket, will host the No. 17 seed East Coweta Indians from Coweta County on Friday, November 20, 2026, at Bazemore-Hyder Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:00 p.m.

Friday’s first-round victory marked the 986th all-time win for the Valdosta football program as the Wildcats continue their postseason journey.

Ticket Sales Begin Monday, November 16

Tickets for the second-round playoff game will go on sale Monday, November 16, 2026.

Reserved Section Tickets: Reserved seats are $16 each and will be available for purchase at the Valdosta City Schools Ticket Office beginning at 9:00 a.m. Monday, November 16.

General Admission Tickets: General admission tickets are $14 each, plus applicable service fees, and will be available through GoFan beginning Monday morning, November 16.

Student Tickets: Student tickets are $12 each and will be available for purchase at Valdosta High School (VHS) or Valdosta Early College Academy (VECA).

Fans are encouraged to purchase tickets in advance. GoFan will be available for fans wishing to purchase general admission tickets on the night of the game.

Important Deadline for Season Ticket Holders

Current season ticket holders will have the opportunity to retain their regular season reserved seats for the second-round playoff game.

To guarantee their regular season seats, season ticket holders must purchase their reserved section tickets no later than Wednesday, November 18, at 5:00 p.m.

Any reserved seats not purchased by that deadline will be released for sale to the general public and other season ticket holders beginning Thursday, November 19, at 9:00 a.m.

Season ticket holders are strongly encouraged to purchase their tickets before the deadline to ensure they retain their preferred seating.

REMINDER: The Valdosta City Schools Ticket Office is now located at the NEW Valdosta Board of Education, 3101 Barack Obama Boulevard, Valdosta, GA 31602.

Ticket Office Hours for Playoff Week

The Valdosta City Schools Ticket Office will operate on the following schedule:

Monday, November 16: 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. and 3:00 – 5:00 p.m.

Tuesday, November 17: 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. and 3:00 – 5:00 p.m.

Wednesday, November 18: 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. and 3:00 – 5:00 p.m.

Thursday, November 19: 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. and 3:00 – 5:00 p.m.

Friday, November 20: 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Game Day Ticket Information

Fans planning to attend the second-round playoff game are encouraged to purchase tickets in advance to help ensure a smooth entry into Bazemore-Hyder Stadium.

General admission tickets will be available through GoFan, including on the night of the game. Fans interested in reserved section seating are encouraged to visit the Ticket Office during the published hours to secure their preferred seats.

The Wildcats will face East Coweta in the second round of the GHSA Class 7A State Football Championship. The winner will advance to the quarterfinal round, scheduled for Friday, November 27.

Valdosta City Schools encourages fans to follow the official GHSA playoff bracket as teams continue competing for an opportunity to advance through the postseason.

Live Stream Information

Fans unable to attend the game in person can watch the Wildcats take on East Coweta through a live stream on the NFHS Network.

Valdosta City Schools encourages Wildcat Nation to return to Bazemore-Hyder Stadium Friday night and show its support as the Wildcats continue their postseason journey.

One game at a time, one victory at a time. Let’s pack the stands and cheer on our Cats!