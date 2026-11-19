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CANDLER CO. — HDI America plans to invest $47 million in a new automotive parts plant and create at least 185 jobs by 2030.

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MUNICH – Governor Brian P. Kemp today announced that HDI America plans to invest $47 million in a new manufacturing facility in Candler County, creating 185 new jobs over the next several years.

“Georgia’s automotive industry has become a key driver of opportunity for Georgians in all four corners of our state,” said Governor Brian Kemp. “HDI America is the latest company to recognize the value Georgia brings through our reliable infrastructure and programs such as GRAD. This investment will create jobs for hardworking Georgians and support prosperity in this community for years to come.”

Based in Georgia, HDI America is a U.S. subsidiary of Hyundai Industrial Co., Ltd., a South Korea-based automotive parts manufacturer. The company produces automotive seating components, including foam pads, headrests, armrests, and related products, emphasizing product quality and advanced manufacturing capabilities to serve automotive manufacturers and suppliers across the United States.

“Georgia has been an important part of HDI America’s growth, and we are pleased to expand our manufacturing operations in Candler County. The region’s strategic location, access to major automotive manufacturers, and strong support from state and local partners make it an ideal place for our next chapter,” said Seung Yong Park, CEO of HDI America. “Our $47 million investment is an important step toward strengthening our manufacturing capabilities and supporting Georgia’s growing automotive industry. With plans to create at least 185 new jobs by 2030, we look forward to contributing to the local economy and building a long-term relationship with the Candler County community.”

HDI America’s new approximately 175,000-square-foot manufacturing facility will be located at the Metter-Candler I-16 Industrial Park in Candler County. The site is Georgia Ready for Accelerated Development (GRAD) certified and received a Rural Site Development Initiative (RSDI) grant, programs that support a portfolio of shovel-ready sites in every corner of the state. The facility is projected to be fully operational in 2028. The company plans to begin hiring for roles in manufacturing, engineering, quality control, maintenance, logistics, and administrative operations. Job postings will be made on the company’s LinkedIn and Indeed pages as they become available.

“We are delighted to have HDI America, our third automotive supplier, join Metter’s growing industrial base,” said Hannah Mullins, President & CEO of the Candler County Industrial Authority. “The addition of more skilled labor positions within our own community will continue to positively affect Metter’s economic vitality, as well as support our region’s workforce development initiatives.”

“The City of Metter is proud to welcome the new Hyundai supplier and excited about the positive opportunities their investment will bring to our community,” said Metter Mayor Rashida Taylor. “This is the kind of thoughtful, controlled growth we want for Metter. One that strengthens our local economy while creating new opportunities and preserving the character and quality of life that make our community so special.”

Director of Project Implementation and Supplier Strategy Alyce Thornhill represented the Georgia Department of Economic Development on this competitive project in partnership with the Candler County Industrial Authority, Georgia Ports Authority, Georgia Quick Start, and Georgia Power.

“It’s incredible to see another HMGMA supplier locate in Metter and Candler County,” said GDEcD Commissioner Pat Wilson. “Site readiness to meet today’s demanding speed-to-market needs is one of the most-cited requirements for companies looking to grow in a high-demand market. We appreciate the community’s investments into site preparation and applaud their resounding success. This investment truly demonstrates the value of site development and the importance of being ready when the right opportunity comes along. Congratulations to Metter and Candler County and HDI America!”

About HDI America

Established in July 2021, HDI America, Inc., a U.S. subsidiary of South Korea-based Hyundai Industrial Co., Ltd., manufactures automotive seating components, including foam pads, headrests, armrests, and related products. Based in Georgia, HDI America is committed to product quality, advanced manufacturing capabilities, and supporting the growth of the U.S. automotive industry.