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FOREST PARK — The GBI arrested former officer Michael Braswell on 15 counts tied to alleged misuse of a plate reader system.

Release:

Forest Park, Clayton County, GA (November 16, 2026) – The GBI has arrested and charged former Forest Park Police Department (FPPD) Officer Michael Braswell, age 28, of Atlanta, GA, with five counts of Misuse of a License Plate Reader System, five counts of Computer Invasion of Privacy, and five counts of Violation of Oath of Office following an investigation into the misuse of access to the Flock Safety System.

On August 27, 2026, the Clayton County District Attorney’s Office requested the GBI to investigate allegations of employee misuse of the FPPD Flock Safety System. Preliminary information indicates that Braswell accessed the Flock system on multiple occasions for non-law enforcement purposes.

Braswell is no longer employed with the Forest Park Police Department.

Braswell was arrested on Monday, November 16, 2026, and booked into the Clayton County Jail.

This investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to call the GBI Atlanta Regional Investigative Office in Conyers at 770-388-5019. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling the GBI Tipline at 800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile application.

Once the investigation is complete, the case file will be given to the Clayton County District Attorney’s Office for review.