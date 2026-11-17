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ATLANTA — Gov. Brian Kemp appointed Ashley J. Palmer, Mellori E. Lumpkin-Dawson and D. Austin Gillis to Cobb State Court.

Release:

ATLANTA – Governor Brian P. Kemp today announced the following judicial appointments: the Honorable Ashley J. Palmer to the State Court of Cobb County, Division I, filling the vacancy created by the resignation of the Honorable Jane P. Manning; the Honorable Mellori E. Lumpkin-Dawson to the State Court of Cobb County, Division II, filling the vacancy created by the appointment of the Honorable Ashley J. Palmer; and D. Austin Gillis to the State Court of Cobb County, Division II, filling the vacancy created by the resignation of the Honorable Marsha S. Lake.

Ashley J. Palmer currently serves on the State Court of Cobb County, Division II, a position to which she was appointed in June 2021 by Governor Brian Kemp.

Judge Palmer began her legal career as an associate in a large Atlanta law firm, specializing in both bankruptcy litigation and securities, corporate, and fiduciary litigation. She later transitioned to government service, serving as an Assistant Public Defender with the Office of the Public Defender, Clayton Judicial Circuit, before returning to civil litigation as a Senior Assistant County Attorney with the Office of the Fulton County Attorney.

Judge Palmer received both her undergraduate and law degrees from Vanderbilt University. She is a member of the State Bar of Georgia, the Cobb Chamber of Commerce, the Georgia Association of Black Women Attorneys, and the Cobb County Bar Association. She serves on the GABWA Foundation Board, the State Bar of Georgia’s Young Lawyers Division/High School Mock Trial State Finals Planning Board, and the board for Bridge Communities, a local Cobb County non-profit. Judge Palmer also serves on the Executive Boards of the Nickajack Elementary School Foundation and Girls Preparatory School, the independent all-girls school that she attended from 7th through 12th grade. Judge Palmer is a member of the Leadership Cobb Class of 2025, the Leadership Georgia Class of 2020-2021 and is a 2025 LiveSafe Resources Woman of Achievement.

Judge Palmer, her husband, and their three children are active members of Elizabeth Baptist Church.

Mellori E. Lumpkin-Dawson currently serves as a judge on the Cobb County Magistrate Court. Judge Lumpkin-Dawson began her legal career as a Special Assistant District Attorney in the South Georgia Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office before entering private practice in Atlanta with Holland & Knight handling commercial litigation and employment law matters. She later joined Greenberg Traurig where she handled complex commercial, employment, and product liability litigation along with government investigations.

In 2018, she returned to public service as an Assistant U.S. Attorney with the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Georgia. She received a Special Commendation for Outstanding Service from the U.S. Department of Justice Civil Division in 2020 and the U.S. Attorney’s Award for Superior Performance in Parallel Proceedings in 2022. She was also recognized as a Fulton County Daily Report Rising Star in 2021. In 2024, Judge Lumpkin-Dawson was appointed to the Cobb County Magistrate Court where she presides over criminal and civil calendars.

A native of Bainbridge, Georgia, she earned her bachelor’s in business administration summa cum laude from Florida A&M University in 2009 and her J.D. from the University of California, Berkeley School of Law in 2012, where she served as Supervising Editor of the California Law Review.

Judge Lumpkin-Dawson serves on the Bench Book Committee of the Council of Magistrate Court Judges and is a member of the Cobb County Bar Association, the Gate City Bar Association, the Georgia Association of Black Women Attorneys, the Marietta-Roswell Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., and Ebenezer Baptist Church.

Judge Lumpkin-Dawson and her husband, Kevin, have two children and live in Smyrna.

D. Austin Gillis is an attorney with the Gillis Law Firm, LLC. He started his career clerking for the Honorable J. Stephen Schuster in the Superior Court of Cobb County. Since finishing his clerkship, he has spent nearly 20 years in private practice, primarily handling civil litigation involving personal injury, medical malpractice, construction, insurance coverage, education, and business disputes.

Gillis is a native of Cobb County and a lifelong Marietta resident. He graduated from Oglethorpe University in 2001 and earned his Juris Doctor from the University of Georgia School of Law in 2004.