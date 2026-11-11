Tucker Center to Host Free Holiday Movie Night Dec. 15

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TALLAHASSEE — The Tucker Center will host a free Holiday Movie Night with its first Wreath Festival and Santa photos Dec. 15.

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THE TUCKER CENTER ANNOUNCES HOLIDAY MOVIE NIGHT PRESENTED BY PUBLIX

Featuring the First Annual Wreath Festival, Pictures with Santa, and Family-Friendly Holiday Activities

TALLAHASSEE, FL (November 9, 2026) – The Donald L. Tucker Civic Center is excited to announce Holiday Movie Night presented by Publix, featuring the First Annual Wreath Festival, on Tuesday, December 15, 2026. This free, family-friendly community event will bring holiday cheer to Tallahassee with a festive movie screening, pictures with Santa, holiday activities, and a magical display of decorated wreaths. Doors will open at 4:30 PM, giving families the opportunity to enjoy a variety of holiday activities before the movie begins at 6:00 PM. Guests can take pictures with Santa, write letters to the North Pole, participate in ornament decorating, and enjoy a holiday coloring station. The event will also feature the First Annual Wreath Festival, showcasing four-foot wreaths displayed throughout the Tucker Center concourse. The Wreath Festival offers an opportunity for businesses and community members to take part in the holiday celebration through wreath sponsorships. Those interested in becoming a wreath sponsor can contact Ben Dektor at Benjamin.Dektor-int@oakviewgroup.com for more information. The movie screening will begin at 6:00 PM, with an intermission at 7:00 PM. The movie is scheduled to conclude at 8:00 PM, and the event will end at 8:30 PM. Holiday Movie Night presented by Publix is free and open to the community, with no tickets required. Families are invited to celebrate the holiday season together at the Tucker Center.

For more information about Holiday Movie Night and upcoming events, visit www.tuckerciviccenter.com or follow the Donald L. Tucker Civic Center on social media. About the Donald L. Tucker Civic Center The Donald L. Tucker Civic Center is North Florida’s premier entertainment and sports venue, hosting concerts, family shows, community events, and serving as the home of Florida State University Men’s and Women’s Basketball. Located in the heart of Tallahassee, the Tucker Center welcomes hundreds of thousands of guests each year for world-class entertainment and unforgettable experiences. About Publix Publix, the largest employee-owned company in the U.S. with more than 260,000 associates, currently operates 1,443 stores in Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina, North Carolina, Virginia and Kentucky. For 29 consecutive years, the company has been recognized by Fortune as a great place to work. In addition, Publix’s dedication to superior quality and customer service is recognized among the top in the grocery business. For more information, visit the company’s newsroom at corporate.publix.com/newsroom.