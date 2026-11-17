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ATLANTA — Gov. Brian Kemp and First Lady Marty Kemp will lead an economic development mission to Austria and Germany.

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ATLANTA – Governor Brian P. Kemp today announced that he and First Lady Marty Kemp will lead an international economic development mission this week to Austria and Germany. In addition to direct talks with job creators operating or planning for facilities in Georgia, they will meet with high-ranking government officials in both countries.

“From attracting over $2.1 billion in investment and 7,680 jobs, prior to Audi, into communities across Georgia from these two countries to being invited to attend the Munich Security Conference in 2025, Western Europe has been at the center of many milestone moments for this administration and our state,” said Governor Brian Kemp. “The relationships between Georgia, Austria, and Germany are driven by decades of partnerships and continue to create opportunity for businesses and people across our state. We look forward to strengthening ties in key industries, such as mobility and global supply chains.”

The Governor and First Lady, joined by representatives from the Georgia Department of Economic Development (GDEcD), will conduct meetings with companies across the manufacturing and logistics industries. The delegation will also meet with Audi’s leadership, reflecting continuing conversations and cooperation towards the success of the company’s planned investment in its North American manufacturing presence.

“Some of Georgia’s most significant economic development successes have grown from relationships built over decades with partners in Austria and Germany,” said GDEcD Commissioner Pat Wilson. “For more than 50 years, our representation in Europe has helped establish the trust and personal relationships that make Georgia a reliable, long-term partner for international companies. Governor Kemp’s continued engagement at the highest levels reflects a consistent approach to economic development that has served Georgia well across administrations and generations. Companies investing in Georgia know that our commitment to their success is not tied to any one administration, but is a promise built on decades of trust, partnership, and results.”

Austria and Germany Connections at a Glance

Austria and Germany have been served by Georgia’s Europe Office since 1973. In 2025, total bilateral merchandise trade between Austria and Georgia exceeded $1.3 billion. German companies represent Georgia’s second-largest source of foreign direct investment over the last ten fiscal years. Germany is also Georgia’s fourth-largest export market and fifth-largest trading partner as of 2025.