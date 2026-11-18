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DUBLIN — The GBI arrested Samuel Lee Demmons on murder and other felony charges in the Nov. 5 death of Christian Foskey.

Release:

The GBI has arrested and charged Samuel Lee Demmons, age 40, of East Dublin, GA, with Felony Murder, Malice Murder, Aggravated Assault, and Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony in connection with the death of Christian Foskey, age 33, of Dublin, GA, on Thursday, November 5, 2026.

Demmons was arrested on November 17, 2026, and booked into the Laurens County Detention Center.

This investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the GBI Regional Investigative Office in Eastman at 478-374-6988 or the Dublin Police Department 478-275-0803. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling the GBI Tipline at 800-597-TIPS(8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile application.

ORIGINAL RELEASE:

Dublin, Laurens County, GA (November 6, 2026) – At the request of the Dublin Police Department (DPD), GBI agents are investigating the death of Christian Foskey, age 33, of Dublin, GA.

Preliminary information indicates that about 9:09 p.m., on Thursday, November 5, 2026, Dublin Police Department officers responded to a report of shots-fired in the area of West Moore Street in Dublin, GA. DPD officers arrived on scene and discovered a man, later identified as Foskey, located near a home in the 100 block of West Moore Street with an apparent gunshot wound. Foskey was taken to an area hospital, where he was later pronounced deceased.

Foskey’s body will be taken to the GBI Medical Examiner’s Office where an autopsy will be conducted.

This investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the GBI Regional Investigative Office in Eastman at 478-374-6988 or the Dublin Police Department 478-275-0803. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling the GBI Tipline at 800-597-TIPS(8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile application.

Once the investigation is complete, the case file will be given to the Dublin Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for review.