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BOWMAN — The GBI arrested a 31-year-old Bowman man on 10 counts of sexual exploitation of children after an online tip.

Release:

Bowman, Elbert County, GA (November 17, 2026) — The GBI has arrested and charged Joshua Rucker, age 31, of Bowman, GA, with ten counts of Sexual Exploitation of Children.

In August of 2026, the GBI’s Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes (CEACC) Unit began an investigation into Rucker’s online activity after receiving a Cyber Tipline Report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) regarding the possible online possession and distribution of child sexual abuse material. This investigation led to Rucker’s arrest.

Rucker was arrested on Wednesday, November 11, 2026, and booked into the Elbert County Jail.

The Elbert County Sheriff’s Office assisted with the investigation.

This investigation is part of the ongoing efforts by the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force, housed within the GBI’s Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes Unit, to identify those involved in the trade of child sexual abuse material. The ICAC Program, created by the U.S. Department of Justice, was developed in response to the increasing number of children and teenagers using the internet, the proliferation of child sexual abuse material, and the heightened online activity by predators searching for unsupervised contact with underage victims.

Anyone with information about other cases of child exploitation is asked to contact the Georgia Bureau of Investigation CEACC Unit at 404-270-8870 or submit a tip via the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children CyberTipline at Cybertipline.org. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.