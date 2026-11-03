////VPD Recognize Officers for Keeping Community Safe During Busy Weekend

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VALDOSTA — Police commend officers for their dedication to public safety during Halloween, Winnersville, and Georgia-Florida events.

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With all of the events that happened this weekend, we are incredibly proud of the men and women of our department, who worked tirelessly to help keep our community safe while everyone enjoyed Halloween festivities🎃, the Winnersville Classic🏈, and the Georgia/Florida game🏈.

From the crowds and celebrations to the increased activity throughout our city, our officers remained committed, professional, and dedicated to making sure everyone could enjoy their weekend safely!