Lowndes Athletics Warns of Fraudulent Tickets for Winnersville Game

LOWNDES CO. — Fans are urged to beware of fake tickets for the Lowndes-Valdosta game as officials increase gate security.

IMPORTANT TICKET ALERT – DON’T BE SCAMMED

We are aware that fraudulent tickets are being circulated and sold in our community for Friday night’s Lowndes vs. Valdosta football game.

Please be aware that the Lowndes Athletic Department cannot guarantee the validity of tickets purchased through third-party sellers or on the secondary market.

Our gate personnel will be taking additional precautions to identify fraudulent tickets, and the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office has been made aware of the situation and is involved.

Possession of a ticket does not guarantee admission if the ticket cannot be validated at the gate.

The attached image shows examples of fraudulent tickets that have been brought to our attention.

We appreciate everyone’s cooperation and look forward to a great game!!

Go Vikings!