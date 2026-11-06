Wild Adventures Christmas Wild & Bright Opens November 21

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VALDOSTA — Wild Adventures Christmas Wild & Bright opens Nov. 21 with more than two million lights, new food and shows.

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Wild Adventures Christmas Wild & Bright: New Festive Flavors & More Lights

South Georgia’s Largest Christmas Event to Deliver New Flavors, Sights and Fan-Favorite Attractions

VALDOSTA, Ga. – Wild Adventures Theme Park will open its annual Wild Adventures Christmas Wild & Bright event this holiday season starting November 21. South Georgia’s largest Christmas celebration will feature more than two million twinkling lights, festive menu items and live holiday entertainment.

Guests will be able to celebrate the Christmas season with fan-favorite attractions and new festive flavors. Details include:

NEW! Christmas Wild & Bright Menu – An all-new lineup of holiday treats and eats are ready for visitors to try across the park. Brand new menu items include the Poppin’ Snowman Dirty Soda, Gingerbread Fried Twinkies, and Apple Chicken Sausage Pretzel Dog.

An all-new lineup of holiday treats and eats are ready for visitors to try across the park. Brand new menu items include the Poppin’ Snowman Dirty Soda, Gingerbread Fried Twinkies, and Apple Chicken Sausage Pretzel Dog. EXTENDED! Wonder Walk – This fan-favorite walk through the Alapaha Trail has received an expanded display of glowing lights and lasers, taking guests on a captivating stroll of twinkling magic.

This fan-favorite walk through the Alapaha Trail has received an expanded display of glowing lights and lasers, taking guests on a captivating stroll of twinkling magic. NEW! Festive Live Entertainment – Guests can experience a wondrous lineup of shows, including the new Gingie’s Kitchen Show, with the Baker and Gingie cooking up festive fun for all. Fan-favorites will also return this season, including the magnificent Carol of the Animals Lake Show, featuring an animated musical light show on seven towering Christmas trees floating in the center of the lake. The Spirit of Christmas shares the preparation for the most important day of the year and the Miracle of Christmas – A Living Nativity will move guests telling the story of Christ’s birth.

Guests can experience a wondrous lineup of shows, including the new Gingie’s Kitchen Show, with the Baker and Gingie cooking up festive fun for all. Fan-favorites will also return this season, including the magnificent Carol of the Animals Lake Show, featuring an animated musical light show on seven towering Christmas trees floating in the center of the lake. The Spirit of Christmas shares the preparation for the most important day of the year and the Miracle of Christmas – A Living Nativity will move guests telling the story of Christ’s birth. Dazzling Light Displays – Visitors will be dazzled by more than two million sparkling lights across the park with displays like the Woodland Outpost, Twinkling Timbers and Tunnel of Stars. When the sun goes down, the Tree Lighting Ceremony features South Georgia’s largest Christmas tree, and a lucky child will have a chance to flip the switch to light up the night. The Safari Train becomes the Candy Cane Express, a sugar-fueled adventure through Candy Cane Town decked out with red and white glowing lights.

Visitors will be dazzled by more than two million sparkling lights across the park with displays like the Woodland Outpost, Twinkling Timbers and Tunnel of Stars. When the sun goes down, the Tree Lighting Ceremony features South Georgia’s largest Christmas tree, and a lucky child will have a chance to flip the switch to light up the night. The Safari Train becomes the Candy Cane Express, a sugar-fueled adventure through Candy Cane Town decked out with red and white glowing lights. Special Holiday Meet & Greets – Santa Claus will make his way to Wild Adventures, greeting guests at Santa’s Outpost alongside Mrs. Claus. Kids can write letters to Santa and take holiday family photos. Holly Jolly Junction brings the return of everyone’s favorite Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer with his friends Clarice and Bumble the Abominable Snow Monster.

“The Christmas spirit is brighter and wilder than ever,” said Asher Raymond, public relations specialist. “Christmas Wild & Bright has become a tradition for many local families creating unforgettable memories, and we are proud to bring this beloved event back again this season.”

Wild Adventures Christmas Wild & Bright will run on select days from Saturday, November 21 through Thursday, December 31. Visitors will be able to enjoy the festivities from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. on Fridays, 12 p.m. until 9 p.m. on Saturdays and 12 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Sundays.

Wild Adventures Christmas Wild & Bright is included with park admission or a Season Pass. 2027 Season Passes are on sale for the lowest price in years starting at $89.99, which has been extended until November 8. Each pass includes admission for the rest of this year and all of 2027. Guests who buy a 2027 Season Pass during the sale will receive two Digital Holiday Bring-A-Friend tickets to use during Wild Adventures Christmas Wild & Bright – which is up to $180 in value. Returning passholders from 2024, 2025 and 2026 as well as Summer Fun Card holders receive additional renewal savings.

For more information about seasonal events and to purchase 2027 Season Passes, visit WildAdventures.com.

About Wild Adventures Theme Park

Wild Adventures Theme Park, located in Valdosta, Ga., halfway between Atlanta and Orlando off I-75, is a 170-acre destination where families can ride, slide, and explore all in one place. The park is home to more than 35 rides, hundreds of exotic animals, a full calendar of concerts and special events, and Splash Island Waterpark, ranked among the “Top 30 Waterparks” by U.S. News & World Report and home to Paradise River, America’s “Best Lazy River” by USA Today’s 10Best. Wild Adventures has been recognized as one of the Top 5 Most Affordable Theme Parks in America by Travel + Leisure and named the Most Thrilling Theme Park in Georgia by FinanceBuzz. It is also home to the Good Sam-rated 10/10★/10 Wild Adventures Safari Campground, one of the highest-rated campgrounds in the nation.

About Herschend

Wild Adventures Theme Park is part of Herschend’s family of brands. Herschend is the world’s largest family-held themed attractions company, with a portfolio of over 40 family entertainment brands across North America, including destinations, resorts, theme parks, water parks, immersive experiences, and content enjoyed by audiences worldwide. For more information, visit www.Herschend.com.