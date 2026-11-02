Operation Green Light returns to Lowndes County ahead of Veterans Day

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LOWNDES CO. — Residents are encouraged to shine green lights November 4-11 to honor veterans through Operation Green Light.

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Lowndes County, Georgia: Ahead of Veterans Day, the Lowndes County Board of Commissioners encourages residents to light up in green from November 4-11, 2026, as part of Operation Green Light, a nationwide effort uniting counties to support military veterans. The initiative, led by the National Association of Counties (NACo), raises awareness around the unique challenges faced by many veterans and the resources available at the county, state, and federal levels to assist veterans and their families.

Now in its sixth year, Operation Green Light is spearheaded by NACo and the National Association of County Veterans Service Officers (NACVSO), building upon successful efforts by the New York State Association of Counties and the NYS County Veteran Service Officers’ Association in 2021. In 2025, 412 counties across 44 states participated in Operation Green Light. This year, NACo and NACVSO are inviting the nation’s 3,069 counties, parishes and boroughs to participate, with hopes of achieving larger numbers.

“Participating in Operation Green Light is an important way for Lowndes County to show our appreciation and respect for the veterans in our community,” said Bill Slaughter, Chairman of the Lowndes County Board of Commissioners. “Lighting our buildings green sends a visible message of support and recognizes the sacrifices these men and women have made in service to our country. This initiative also raises awareness of the unique challenges many veterans face and connects them with available resources. Most importantly, it reminds our local veterans that they are valued, appreciated, and never forgotten.”

Lowndes residents, businesses, and community organizations are encouraged to participate in Operation Green Light by changing one light to a green bulb. By shining a green light, we let our veterans know that they are seen, appreciated, and supported.

“A green light is a small thing. But when thousands of counties and partners turn one on together each November, it becomes something larger,” said NACo Executive Director Matthew Chase. “Operation Green Light for Veterans is a powerful signal that we see our veterans, we remember their service, and we owe them more than a thank you once a year. Their sacrifice didn’t end at discharge. Our gratitude shouldn’t either.”

Counties and residents across the country are sharing their participation on social media using the hashtag #OperationGreenLight.

For more information on Operation Green Light, click here.