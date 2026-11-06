Georgia DNR Urges Hunters to Prepare for November 21 Duck Opener

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GEORGIA — Duck season opens Nov. 21, and DNR urges hunters to review bag limits and report any banded birds harvested.

Release:

Don’t Wing It: Get Ready for Duck Season November 21

The wait is nearly over for Georgia’s waterfowl hunters as duck season prepares to take flight Saturday, Nov. 21, according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources’ Wildlife Resources Division.

“This year the second segment of waterfowl season ends on January 31st – several days later than it has in the past,” said Kara Nitschke, migratory gamebird biologist. “This takes advantage of the most late-season days possible. Be sure to consult the regulations, either online or in the popular guide, for species specific daily bag limits. Always be sure to check whether you’ve harvested a banded bird and if so, report it to the USGS Bird Banding Lab.”

To continue reading this release, visit GeorgiaWildlife.com/dont-wing-it-get-ready-duck-season-nov-21.

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