////GBI investigates fatal incident involving DeKalb County police officer

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STONE MOUNTAIN — The GBI is investigating the death of a 20-year-old man following a police pursuit involving a Taser.

Release:

Stone Mountain, DeKalb County, GA (November 1, 2026) – At the request of the DeKalb County Police Department (DKPD), GBI agents are investigating a use-of-force incident and conducting a death investigation in Stone Mountain, GA.

Preliminary information indicates that on Sunday, November 1, 2026, at about 4:51 a.m., DKPD received a report of an armed carjacking that occurred in Stone Mountain. A DKPD officer responded to the area of Lancashire Circle and located a car matching the report’s description. As the officer approached the car, a man, later identified as Vermontay Burch, age 20, of Stone Mountain, GA, exited the car and ran away. The officer then pursued Burch on foot into an apartment complex near the 400 building of Eagle Springs Way. While running after Burch, the officer deployed a Taser, hitting Burch. Immediately after the officer deployed the Taser, the officer heard a gunshot and located Burch on the ground with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. Medical assistance was provided to Burch, but he was pronounced deceased on scene.

Burch’s body was taken to the DeKalb County Medical Examiner’s Office where an autopsy will be conducted.

This investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to call the GBI Atlanta Regional Investigative Office in Conyers at 770-388-5019. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling the GBI Tipline at 800-597-TIPS(8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile application.

The GBI will conduct an independent investigation. Once the investigation is complete, the case file will be turned over to the DeKalb Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for review.