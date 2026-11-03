////GBI Arrests Three in Glennville Housing Authority Theft Investigation

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GLENNVILLE — Three suspects face theft charges after a GBI investigation into alleged financial misconduct at the housing authority.

Release:

Glennville, GA (November 2, 2026) – The GBI has arrested and charged Leslie Renae Clinton, age 54, of Hazlehurst, GA, Michael Lynn Jinks, age 51, of Glennville, GA, and Stephanie Lashae Thomas, age 54, of Glennville, GA, in connection with an ongoing investigation at the Glennville Housing Authority. Clinton and Thomas were charged with Theft by Conversion, and Jinks was charged with Theft by Deception.

On February 3, 2026, the Glennville Police Department requested the GBI to investigate allegations that funds were misappropriated from the Glennville Housing Authority. As a result of the investigation, Clinton, Jinks, and Thomas were arrested on Monday, November 2, 2026, and booked into the Tattnall County Jail.

The Housing and Urban Development Office of Inspector General assisted in this investigation.

This case is active and ongoing. Anyone with information can contact the GBI Statesboro Field Office at 912-871-1121. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

Once complete, the case file will be given to the Atlantic Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for prosecution.