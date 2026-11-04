Lowndes Vikings Face Moultrie Showdown for Region Crown

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LOWNDES CO. — The undefeated Vikings travel to Moultrie Friday seeking an undisputed region title after defeating Valdosta 32-31.

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Following a thrilling 32-31 victory over Valdosta, our Vikings travel to Moultrie, Georgia on Friday seeking an undisputed Region Championship.

Tickets are available on Go Fan – or fans can purchase for cash at the gate. The Go Fan link is – https://gofan.co/event/6717494?schoolId=GA7173

Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 pm at Mack Tharpe Stadium in Moultrie. Stadium gates open at 6:15 pm.

Go Vikings!