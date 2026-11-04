////Thomson Man, 72, Killed in Officer-Involved Shooting

Share with friends

THOMSON — The GBI is investigating a fatal officer-involved shooting that left a 72-year-old man dead following threats to deputies.

Release:

Thomson, GA (November 3, 2026) – At the request of the Thomson Police Department (TPD), GBI agents are investigating an officer involved shooting in Thomson, GA. Alton Hamilton, age 72, of Thomson, GA, was shot and killed in the incident. No officers or deputies were injured.

Preliminary information indicates that on Monday, November 2, 2026, at about 3:37 p.m., Hamilton contacted McDuffie County 911 and made threats of violence toward law enforcement. At about 3:58 p.m., Thomson Police Department officers and McDuffie County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) deputies located Hamilton at his home in the 1000 block of Kennedy Circle in Thomson, GA. Law enforcement set up a perimeter around the house while they waited for the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) SWAT Team to assist with Hamilton’s arrest. At about 4:20 p.m., Hamilton walked outside of the home toward MCSO deputies while holding a gun in the air and threatening the deputies. A TPD officer shot at Hamilton several times, hitting him. Law enforcement immediately rendered medical assistance to Hamilton on scene. Hamilton was taken to a local hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

This investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to call the GBI Regional Investigative Office in Thomson at (706) 595-2575. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling the GBI Tipline at 800-597-TIPS(8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile application.

The GBI will conduct an independent investigation. Once the investigation is complete, the case file will be turned over to the Toombs Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for review.