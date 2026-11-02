////Undefeated Vikings head to Moultrie for region championship showdown

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LOWNDES COUNTY — Following a 32-31 win over Valdosta, the 9-0 Vikings head to Moultrie with a region championship on the line.

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Following a thrilling 32-31 victory over Valdosta, our Vikings remain undefeated, improving to an impressive 9-0 overall record (3-0 in region play).

Friday, Lowndes travels to Moultrie looking to secure a victory and claim the undisputed Region 1-7A Championship!

The matchup will take place at Mack Tharpe Stadium in Moultrie, Georgia. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. on Friday, November 6. The stadium is located at 1000 Stadium Drive in Moultrie, Georgia.

Tickets are available for purchase through GoFan at the following link:

https://gofan.co/event/6717494?schoolId=GA7173

With a region championship and valuable playoff positioning on the line we need to pack the visitor side with crimson and white. It is time to make the trip to Moultrie, fill the stands, and bring home a championship!

Go Vikings!