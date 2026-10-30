UGA receives $3.6 million for rural autonomous vehicle research

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ATHENS — UGA will receive approximately $3.6 million to advance autonomous vehicle technology and improve rural transportation.

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Autonomous vehicles could bridge transportation gaps for people living in rural areas

Athens, Ga. – University of Georgia researchers are a key partner in a first-of-its-kind research center devoted to expanding access to autonomous vehicles in rural and tribal communities.

The Tribal and Rural Autonomous Vehicles for Efficiency, Livability and Safety — or TRAVELS Center — led by the University of Wisconsin-Madison is supported by a $15 million grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation and includes six collaborating institutions: Oklahoma State University, the University of Washington, Morgan State University, Northern Oklahoma College, University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee and the University of Georgia.

The project will provide UGA approximately $3.6 million in funding to bring the benefits of AV technology to rural Georgia, enhancing safety and efficiency. The project is supported by a strong interdisciplinary UGA research team featuring scholars with complementary expertise across transportation, infrastructure, perception, computing, communication and control.

Through TRAVELS, the UGA research team will collaborate with the six partner universities, 34 state transportation agencies and five key industry partners to reduce rural roadway fatalities, increase transit mobility and integrate advanced transportation technologies to enhance overall efficiency in rural Georgia.

More than one-fifth of Georgia’s population lives in rural areas where residents benefit from a relatively affordable cost of living but face significant transportation challenges.

“The University of Georgia is honored to be a part of this national effort and help lead the charge on AV research and applications,” said Stephan Durham, assistant dean for student success and outreach in UGA’s College of Engineering. “I’m confident this project is only the start of many other and larger projects in this growing field.”