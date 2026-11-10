VSU and GMC Expand Access to Graduate Business Programs

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VALDOSTA — VSU and Georgia Military College signed an agreement expanding access to graduate business and accounting programs.

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PHOTOS: This strategic partnership between Valdosta State University and Georgia Military College creates a more accessible and supportive transition for qualified GMC students interested in continuing their education through VSU’s Master of Business Administration, WebMBA, or Master of Accountancy programs. It reinforces VSU’s and GMC’s commitment to student success, while helping develop the skilled business and accounting professionals who will shape the future of Georgia’s workforce and communities.

VALDOSTA — Valdosta State University and Georgia Military College are expanding opportunities for academic and professional advancement.

Leaders from the two institutions of higher education came together Nov. 4 on the campus of VSU to sign a new graduate pathway agreement, creating a more accessible pathway for GMC graduates to pursue advanced degrees at VSU.

Dr. Guclu Atinc, dean of the VSU’s Harley Langdale Jr. College of Business Administration, shared how this strategic partnership creates a more accessible and supportive transition for qualified GMC students interested in continuing their education through VSU’s Master of Business Administration, WebMBA, or Master of Accountancy programs. It reinforces VSU’s and GMC’s commitment to student success, while helping develop the skilled business and accounting professionals who will shape the future of Georgia’s workforce and communities.

“Higher education is most impactful when institutions work together to create meaningful opportunities for students to reach their full potential,” Atinc said. “Our partnership with Georgia Military College reflects a shared commitment to student success and recognizes the importance of building clear, accessible pathways from one level of education to the next. By providing qualified GMC graduates with an opportunity to continue their academic journeys through the MBA, WebMBA, and Master of Accountancy programs at VSU, we are not only expanding access to graduate education but also investing in the future of our business and professional communities.

“At the Harley Langdale Jr. College of Business Administration, we believe that developing capable, ethical, and forward-thinking business professionals begins with creating opportunities for lifelong learning and advancement. We are excited about what this partnership makes possible for GMC graduates and look forward to helping them take the next step toward achieving their personal and professional aspirations.”

Under the agreement, GMC students with a 3.25 or higher grade point average who have completed a bachelor’s degree — or are in their final year of undergraduate study — may be considered for admission to graduate programs within VSU’s Harley Langdale Jr. College of Business Administration through a streamlined application process.

As part of the agreement, VSU may waive the graduate application fee and resume submission requirement for eligible GMC students, subject to applicable university policies. VSU may also provide scholarship opportunities and other forms of assistance to qualified graduate applicants, depending on institutional policies and funding availability.

“This partnership provides another meaningful opportunity for GMC graduates to continue building on the academic foundation they have developed at Georgia Military College,” said Major General Terry McKenrick, U.S. Army (Retired), GMC president. “We are grateful to Valdosta State University for working with us to create a clear pathway for students who want to pursue advanced education and prepare for the next step in their professional lives.”

The graduate pathway agreement establishes program-specific guidance for GMC students interested in graduate business study at VSU. Master of Business Administration students are expected to have foundational knowledge in accounting, finance, economics, and marketing. Students pursuing the WebMBA must have at least two years of professional work experience. Non-accounting majors pursuing the Master of Accountancy are required to complete VSU’s Summer Accounting Institute prior to beginning the MAcc program.

The agreement also emphasizes collaboration between GMC and VSU in advising, outreach, and information sharing, so students have timely and accurate information as they navigate the graduate admissions process.

This joint effort advances VSU’s mission and strategic priorities by expanding access to educational opportunity, strengthening institutional collaboration, and creating pathways for student success that contribute to the economic vitality and long-term prosperity of South Georgia and beyond. It also reflects GMC’s continued commitment to creating educational opportunities that support students beyond their initial degree and prepare them for lifelong success.