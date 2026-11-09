////Lowndes DUI Accountability Court Named Georgia Model Court

Share with friends

LOWNDES CO. — Georgia officials named the county’s DUI Accountability Court a Model Court for 2027–2029.

Release:

LOWNDES COUNTY, GEORGIA – The Lowndes County DUI Accountability Court has been selected by the Council of Accountability Court Judges (CACJ) as a Model Court for the State of Georgia for 2027–2029, recognizing the program’s exceptional commitment to treatment, accountability, public safety, and long-term recovery.

This prestigious designation recognizes accountability court programs that demonstrate excellence in meeting Georgia’s rigorous certification, performance, and peer-review standards. The selection follows a comprehensive evaluation of the program’s operations and adherence to established best practices.

Established in January 2017, the Lowndes County Accountability Court is a voluntary, post-conviction, treatment-based program designed for individuals facing multiple offenses for driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs. Rather than relying solely on traditional incarceration, the program combines close judicial supervision, mandatory substance abuse treatment, intensive drug testing, and community surveillance. To date, there have been 125 graduates from the program.

“We are honored that our Accountability Court has been designated a Model Court by the Council of Accountability Court Judges. This distinction recognizes the commitment, professionalism, and collaborative efforts of our entire accountability court team, including Bonnie Stewart, DUI Court Coordinator; John Gee Edwards, Defense Attorney; Kayla Porter, Probation Officer; Mickey Johnson, Prosecutor; Laci Rankhorn, Treatment Provider with Redirect Counseling Services; Deputy Jason Reeves, Surveillance Officer; and Tyrell Latimore, Case Manager (pictured).

“Our mission is to enhance public safety and save lives by providing a structured, treatment-based alternative for repeat offenders. This recognition affirms the importance of our collaborative approach to accountability, treatment, and recovery, and underscores our continued commitment to promoting positive outcomes for participants while strengthening the safety and well-being of our community.” — The Honorable Ellen Golden, State Court Judge

The Model Court designation not only honors the program’s accomplishments but also establishes Lowndes County as a leader in accountability court practices. As a recognized Model Court, the program will serve as a mentor and resource for other courts throughout Georgia, sharing effective strategies, operational guidance, and best practices to strengthen accountability court programs statewide.

This achievement further highlights Lowndes County’s continued investment in rehabilitation, public safety, and innovative approaches to addressing impaired driving. By combining treatment with accountability, the DUI Accountability Court strives to reduce repeat offenses, restore lives, strengthen families, and create a safer community.

As a 2027–2029 Model Court, the Lowndes County DUI Accountability Court remains committed to its mission of promoting recovery, reducing recidivism, and providing participants with opportunities for meaningful and lasting change while serving as an example of excellence for accountability courts across Georgia.