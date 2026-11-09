Food Lion to Acquire Five Winn-Dixie Stores in South Georgia

SALISBURY — Food Lion plans to acquire five Winn-Dixie stores in Southern Georgia and open the locations in December.
Release:
Food Lion to Acquire Five Winn-Dixie Stores in Southern Georgia, Exceeding 2026 Growth Plan
Omnichannel grocery retailer to purchase stores from The Winn-Dixie Company
- Food Lion has entered into an agreement to acquire five stores in Southern Georgia from The Winn-Dixie Company with plans to open in December.
- The new locations expand Food Lion’s presence to 51 stores across Georgia, offering fresh food at affordable prices to help nourish neighbors.
- With the acquisition, Food Lion will have opened 15 new stores by the end of 2026, exceeding the brand’s original growth outlook of 10 new stores this year.
SALISBURY, N.C. — Food Lion announced today it has entered into an agreement with The Winn-Dixie Company to purchase five Winn-Dixie stores across Southern Georgia. The transaction will strengthen Food Lion’s ability to serve more customers with fresh produce, quality meats, ready-to-eat meals and everyday essentials at affordable prices.