Food Lion to Acquire Five Winn-Dixie Stores in South Georgia

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SALISBURY — Food Lion plans to acquire five Winn-Dixie stores in Southern Georgia and open the locations in December.

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Food Lion to Acquire Five Winn-Dixie Stores in Southern Georgia, Exceeding 2026 Growth Plan

Omnichannel grocery retailer to purchase stores from The Winn-Dixie Company

Food Lion has entered into an agreement to acquire five stores in Southern Georgia from The Winn-Dixie Company with plans to open in December.

The new locations expand Food Lion’s presence to 51 stores across Georgia, offering fresh food at affordable prices to help nourish neighbors.

With the acquisition, Food Lion will have opened 15 new stores by the end of 2026, exceeding the brand’s original growth outlook of 10 new stores this year.

SALISBURY, N.C. — Food Lion announced today it has entered into an agreement with The Winn-Dixie Company to purchase five Winn-Dixie stores across Southern Georgia. The transaction will strengthen Food Lion’s ability to serve more customers with fresh produce, quality meats, ready-to-eat meals and everyday essentials at affordable prices.