Georgia Awards Over $600,000 in Arts Grants Across 65 Counties

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ATLANTA — Georgia awarded more than $600,000 in arts grants to 80 entities across 65 counties for fiscal year 2027.

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ATLANTA – November 6, 2026 – The Georgia Department of Economic Development (GDEcD) division specialized in fostering the arts and culture, Georgia Council for the Arts, today announced the recipients of fiscal year 2027 Vibrant Communities and Cultural Facilities competitive grant awards to support organizations across the state, including in rural communities. As part of this year’s awards, 80 entities in 65 counties will receive more than $600,000 in funding. For a complete list of recipients of fiscal year 2027 Vibrant Communities and Cultural Facilities grants, click here.

The Vibrant Communities Grant supports a variety of arts programming opportunities throughout the state, including murals, artist performances in schools, community theater productions, and festivals. The Cultural Facilities Grant supports capital improvements to or construction of buildings to be used for arts programming, including historic theaters, or for purchasing equipment.

“Arts are at the heart of healthy communities, and the Georgia Council for the Arts grants announced today will be used for a wide range of arts programming and to preserve Georgia’s unique cultural heritage and historic venues across the state, including in rural communities,” said Georgia Department of Economic Development Commissioner Pat Wilson. “These recipients work year-round to build main streets that bring people together, attract visitors, provide students with arts education, and grow local economies. It’s exciting every year to see how these grants are used by the state’s arts and culture industry to help make Georgia an even better place to live and work.”

Grants went to all types of nonprofit organizations, libraries, schools, colleges, and local governments. In an effort to support projects in as many communities as possible, Vibrant Communities Grants were awarded to entities in counties in which no organization had already received Georgia Council for the Arts (GCA) funding for the fiscal year 2027 grants cycle.

Vibrant Communities Grants will fund projects like the Telfair Center for the Arts’ “Headin’ Home” bluegrass concert in McRae-Helena, which will bring a high-caliber live music performance to the community. Additionally, a grant will support the Walker County Board of Education to provide a series of afterschool visual arts workshops.

Cultural Facilities Grants will help President Theatre Inc. in Meriwether County with essential repairs to a historic building, including replacing rotten windows and brick repairs, as part of a renovation project. The building will become the Manchester Arts Center and house an art gallery, classroom, and small performance venue, while also being used for private events. In Dalton, the Creative Arts Guild will use a Cultural Facilities Grant to create ADA-compliant restroom facilities, improving accessibility and expanding the Guild’s ability to host arts programs and community events.

“Vibrant Communities Grants allow cities across the state to use arts programs to increase tourism, provide educational programs for students, beautify their downtowns, plus many other impactful projects,” said Georgia Council for the Arts Executive Director Tina Lilly. “Cultural Facilities Grants provide vital funds for capital projects for arts facilities that keep those venues open and providing services to their cities. GCA is excited about the potential of these grants to invigorate communities across the state, and we are grateful to the Georgia General Assembly for the opportunity to provide this support.”

Funding for these grants is provided through appropriations from the Georgia General Assembly. More information about the next grant cycle will be available in December on georgia.org/arts.

About Georgia Council for the Arts

Georgia Council for the Arts (GCA) empowers the arts industry in Georgia and artists around the state to cultivate healthy, vibrant communities that are rich in civic participation, cultural experiences, and economic prosperity. As part of the Georgia Department of Economic Development, Georgia Council for the Arts provides grant funding, programs, and services statewide that support this vital industry, preserve our cultural heritage, and create increased access to meaningful arts experiences. Visit georgia.org/arts for more information.

About GDEcD

As the state’s sales and marketing engine, lead agency for economic development, exports, film, music, and the arts, and as the official destination marketing organization, the Georgia Department of Economic Development (GDEcD) drives strategic growth and prosperity. Building on partnerships and leveraging Georgia’s diverse industry mix and global connectivity, GDEcD mobilizes all available resources for business growth and innovation, creating opportunity for businesses of all sizes from the mountains to the coast. Learn more at georgia.org.