No. 1 Seed Wildcats to Host West Forsyth in First Round Playoff

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VALDOSTA — The No. 1 seed Wildcats host West Forsyth November 13 at 8 p.m. at Bazemore-Hyder Stadium in the playoff opener.

Release:

Tickets for the first-round playoff game will go on sale Monday, November 9, 2026.

Reserved Section Tickets: Reserved seats are $14 each and will be available for purchase at the Valdosta City Schools Ticket Office beginning at 9:00 a.m. Monday, November 9. All reserved seat purchases must be made with CASH ONLY.

General Admission Tickets: General admission tickets are $12 each, plus applicable service fees, and will be available through GoFan beginning Monday morning, November 9.

Student Tickets: Student tickets are $10 each and may only be purchased at Valdosta High School (VHS) or Valdosta Early College Academy (VECA).

Important Deadline for Season Ticket Holders

Current season ticket holders will have the opportunity to retain their regular season reserved seats for the first-round playoff game.

To guarantee their regular season seats, season ticket holders must purchase their reserved section tickets no later than Wednesday, November 11, at 5:00 p.m.

Any reserved seats not purchased by that deadline will be released for sale to the general public and other season ticket holders beginning Thursday, November 12, at 9:00 a.m.

Season ticket holders are strongly encouraged to purchase their tickets before the deadline to ensure they retain their preferred seating.

REMINDER: The Ticket Office is now located at the new Valdosta Board of Education, 3101 Barack Obama Boulevard, Valdosta, GA 31602.

Ticket Office Hours for Playoff Week

The Valdosta City Schools Ticket Office will operate on the following schedule:

Monday, November 9: 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. and 3:00 – 5:00 p.m.

Tuesday, November 10: 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. and 3:00 – 5:00 p.m.

Wednesday, November 11: 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. and 3:00 – 5:00 p.m.

Thursday, November 12: 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. and 3:00 – 5:00 p.m.

Friday, November 13: 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

IMPORTANT GAME DAY TICKET INFORMATION

NO RESERVED SEAT TICKET SALES THE NIGHT OF THE GAME!

NO TICKETS WILL BE SOLD AT THE GATE ON FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 13!

All fans planning to attend the first-round playoff game should purchase their tickets in advance. Reserved section tickets must be purchased during the designated Ticket Office hours, and general admission tickets may be purchased through GoFan.

GHSA State Playoff Bracket

The official 2026-2027 GHSA Class 7A State Football Championship bracket has been released, outlining the Wildcats’ potential path through the postseason.

As the No. 1 seed, Valdosta will face No. 32 West Forsyth in the opening round. The winner will advance to the second round on Friday, November 20, to face the winner of the East Coweta and Denmark matchup.

The complete playoff bracket is available in the district’s online announcement.

Live Stream Information

Fans unable to attend the game in person can watch the Wildcats take on the Wolverines through a live stream on the NFHS Network.

Valdosta City Schools encourages Wildcat Nation to fill Bazemore-Hyder Stadium on Friday night and show its support as the Wildcats begin their postseason journey. With the No. 1 seed secured and the opportunity to open the playoffs at home, the Wildcats look forward to another exciting chapter in the storied tradition of Valdosta football.

The road to a state championship begins at home. Let’s pack the stands, Wildcat Nation!