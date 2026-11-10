Chris Sanders Named CEO of Stone Mountain Memorial Association

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ATLANTA — Chris Sanders will succeed Bill Stephens as CEO of the Stone Mountain Memorial Association, Gov. Kemp announced.

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ATLANTA – Governor Brian P. Kemp today announced that the Stone Mountain Memorial Association (SMMA) Board of Directors voted to appoint Christopher “Chris” Sanders as the Association’s next Chief Executive Officer. Sanders will succeed Bill Stephens, who has served in the role since 2011 and will officially retire on December 31, 2026.

“Marty and I appreciate Bill Stephens’ many years of service to the Stone Mountain Memorial Association and his commitment to overseeing the park’s operations,” said Governor Brian Kemp. “On behalf of the State of Georgia, we thank him for his dedication and commitment to this role and wish him all the best in his retirement.”

“Chris Sanders has a proven record of leadership in both the public and private sectors, and his time serving on the Stone Mountain Memorial Association Board has given him a strong understanding of the park and its operations,” continued Governor Kemp. “I’m confident he will bring that experience and perspective to this important role, and I look forward to seeing all he will accomplish as he leads Stone Mountain Park into its next chapter.”

Christopher Sanders is an executive leader with extensive experience in organizational strategy, economic and community development, stakeholder engagement, public-private partnerships, and board governance. He served as Executive Director of the East Metro Community Improvement District, where he worked alongside business, government, and community leaders to advance infrastructure, economic vitality, public safety, placemaking, and quality-of-life initiatives. Previously, Christopher held roles at the Georgia Department of Revenue and Georgia Pacific.

His leadership extends beyond his professional role through service on boards and civic organizations across Georgia. His board service includes the Georgia Charter Schools Association, United Way of Greater Atlanta’s DeKalb County Advisory Board, and the State Bar of Georgia’s District 4 Unauthorized Practice of Law Committee. Through these roles, he has contributed to issues spanning public governance, education, community investment, legal and professional standards, and regional civic leadership.

Christopher holds an MBA from the University of Georgia and a BBA in General Management from the University of West Georgia. His leadership development experience includes Leadership DeKalb, the American Enterprise Institute Leadership Summit Network, and the International Downtown Association Emerging Leaders Fellowship.