////Clint Peacock Named Chief of Fisheries for Georgia DNR

Share with friends

SOCIAL CIRCLE — Georgia DNR named Clint Peacock chief of fisheries after 15 years with its Wildlife Resources Division.

Release:

Clint Peacock Promoted to Chief of Fisheries for Georgia DNR Wildlife Resources Division

The Georgia Department of Natural Resources’ Wildlife Resources Division (WRD) announced today the appointment of Clint Peacock to WRD Chief of Fisheries. Peacock is a 15-year employee of the division, most recently serving as Assistant Chief of the Fisheries Management Section.

As chief, Peacock’s responsibilities will include coordinating and managing the statewide fisheries program, development of fisheries management budget, and supervision of Georgia’s public fishing areas. Additionally, he will oversee the drafting of fishing regulations statewide. Continue Reading Here….

MORE INFO