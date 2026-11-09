Lowndes Vikings to Host First-Round Playoff November 13

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LOWNDES CO. — The region champion Vikings will host a first-round playoff game November 13 at Martin Stadium at 8 p.m.

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The 2026 regular season is complete, and our Lowndes Vikings are Region 1-7A Champions! With a 9-1 record, the Vikings now turn their attention to the 2026 GHSA State Playoffs**.**

Lowndes will host a first-round playoff game on Friday, November 13, at Martin Stadium**.** Kickoff will be set for 8:00 p.m. on Joe Wilson Field**.**

Our first-round opponent will be announced sometime Saturday, but one thing is already certain: the road to the state championship begins at home!

🎟️ PLAYOFF TICKETS

Tickets for the first-round playoff game will go on sale Monday, November 9, at 9:00 a.m.

• Monday & Tuesday: Viking season ticket holders may purchase the same reserved seats they held during the regular season**.** The Viking Ticket Office will remain open Monday until the Viking Touchdown Club meeting begins at 5:30 p.m. All Viking Touchdown Club members are invited to attend the meeting, which will be held in Meeting Rooms 1 & 2 of the Board of Education Building**.**

• Wednesday morning: All remaining reserved seats will be available for purchase by the general public.

Viking Ticket Office Hours

Monday: 9:00 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Tuesday–Thursday: 9:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Friday: 9:00 a.m. – Noon

The Viking Ticket Office is located inside the Board of Education Building on Norman Drive**.** Fans should use the east entrance across from Whistle Car Wash**.**

Come out and support your Vikings as we begin the journey toward a state championship!** 🏈**