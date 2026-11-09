////Valdosta Christmas Tree Lighting Set for December 4

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VALDOSTA — The free annual Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony returns to Unity Park Amphitheater on December 4.

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The City of Valdosta City Council and Lowndes County Board of Commissioners invite residents and visitors to kick off the holiday season at the 2026 Annual Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony on Friday, December 4, 2026, at Unity Park Amphitheater, located at 301 E. Central Avenue in Downtown Valdosta. This annual celebration is free and open to the public.

A cherished community tradition, the Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony brings families, friends, and neighbors together for an evening of holiday cheer, festive entertainment, and the lighting of the community Christmas tree. The event provides an opportunity to celebrate the season while highlighting the spirit of unity and togetherness that makes Valdosta and Lowndes County special.

“The Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony is one of those special traditions that reminds us of what makes our community such a wonderful place to call home,” said Valdosta Mayor Scott James Matheson. “It’s a time for families, friends, and neighbors to come together, enjoy the magic of the holiday season, and create lasting memories. We’re proud to partner with Lowndes County to continue a tradition that brings so much joy to our community each year.”

“The Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony is a special tradition that brings our community together and reminds us of the joy, warmth, and magic of the holiday season,” said Lowndes County Chairman Bill Slaughter. “It’s a time to make memories, share in the excitement, and enjoy the simple things that make this time of year so special. We are delighted to continue our wonderful partnership with the City of Valdosta and look forward to celebrating with families, friends, and neighbors as we kick off the Christmas season together.”

Adding to this year’s holiday festivities, Valdosta Main Street will introduce the Jingle Bells Trail and Light Show, bringing a new holiday experience to Historic Downtown Valdosta. Complementing the festive decorations installed by Lowndes County at the Historic Courthouse, Unity Park will feature holiday displays and an animated light show designed to delight visitors of all ages.

The Jingle Bells Trail and Light Show will be open Thursday through Sunday evenings throughout the Christmas season, offering families and visitors additional opportunities to experience the holiday spirit in Downtown Valdosta. Residents and visitors are encouraged to make an evening of the experience by exploring downtown boutiques, dining at local restaurants, and strolling through the heart of downtown to enjoy the sights and sounds of the season.

“We’re excited to bring an extra touch of holiday magic to Downtown Valdosta with this year’s light show,” said Patrick Pearson, Valdosta Main Street Manager. “It’s another opportunity for families to celebrate the season, enjoy our downtown, and support our local businesses.”

The Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony will also feature musical selections performed by the J.L. Newbern Middle School Chorus, filling Unity Park with the sounds of the season. Guests can enjoy complimentary hot cocoa provided by Visit Valdosta as they gather to take part in the festivities.

The annual ceremony reflects the continued partnership between the City of Valdosta and Lowndes County and their shared commitment to fostering community connections through events and traditions that bring residents together. With the addition of the Jingle Bells Trail and Light Show, this year’s celebration also provides an opportunity to showcase Historic Downtown Valdosta as a destination for holiday entertainment, shopping, and dining throughout the Christmas season.

The City of Valdosta and Lowndes County encourage residents and visitors of all ages to join in this holiday tradition and celebrate the season with an evening of music, lights, and community fellowship in Downtown Valdosta.