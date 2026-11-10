////Gov. Kemp Announces Three Judicial Appointments in Georgia

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ATLANTA — Gov. Brian Kemp announced three judicial appointments to courts in the Middle Judicial Circuit and Muscogee County.

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ATLANTA – Governor Brian P. Kemp today announced the following judicial appointments: the Honorable Paul K. Cook to the Superior Court of the Middle Judicial Circuit, filling the vacancy created by the passage of HB 1215 (Act 450) during the 2026 session of the Georgia General Assembly; the Honorable David Ranieri to the State Court of Muscogee County, filling the vacancy created by the resignation of the Honorable Andy Prather; and Alex Shalishali to the State Court of Muscogee County, filling the vacancy created by the passage of HB 1258 (Act 661) during the 2026 session of the Georgia General Assembly.

Paul Cook currently serves as a judge on the State Court of Toombs County, a position he has held since January of 2021. He also serves as a judge on the municipal court in six cities, sits by designation on the Superior Court of the Middle Judicial Circuit, and presides over conflict cases in the State Court of Candler County. In addition to his judicial service, he is the sole practitioner at the Cook Law Firm, LLC, in Vidalia, where he handles a variety of cases ranging from criminal defense to family law matters.

Judge Cook received his Bachelor of Arts in Political Science from Auburn University in 1992 and his Juris Doctor from the Thomas M. Cooley Law School in 1997. While in law school, he served on the Student Bar Association and as a legal intern for an elder law clinic. Motivated by his faith, Judge Cook serves others through charitable activities and volunteer opportunities in his community.

Judge Cook and his wife of 32 years, Mary Beth, have two adult sons, Hart and Jase.

David Ranieri currently serves as the Chief Judge of the Recorder’s Court of Columbus. He began his legal career in the U.S. Army Judge Advocate General’s Corps. He served as a prosecutor for more than 21 years, handling misdemeanor and felony cases in the U.S. Army, the Muscogee County Solicitor General’s Office, and the Chattahoochee Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office. He also spent more than nine years in private practice, primarily handling civil litigation involving personal injury, construction, medical malpractice, transportation, insurance coverage, workers’ compensation, and business disputes.

Born and raised in Columbus, Judge Ranieri attended Columbus College before transferring to Mercer University on an Army ROTC scholarship. He graduated cum laude in 1985 with a bachelor’s degree in political science and earned his Juris Doctor from Mercer University School of Law in 1988.

Judge Ranieri is the past president of the Columbus Bar Association and currently serves on its executive committee. He is also a member of the Rotary Club of Columbus, serving on its Board of Directors, and is a past chairman of the New Horizons Behavioral Health Board of Directors. He served many years as an instructor in criminal law legal updates and courtroom testimony, volunteers as a high school mock trial judge, and is a graduate of Leadership Columbus.

Judge Ranieri and his wife, Katrina, have a blended family of six children and two grandchildren. He attends St. Anne Catholic Church.

Alex Shalishali is a shareholder and attorney with Page, Scrantom, Sprouse, Tucker & Ford, P.C., where he has practiced since 2012. His practice focuses on representing local governments and businesses in complex litigation and regulatory matters. He currently serves as the Dougherty County Attorney, where he oversees the county’s legal affairs, advises the Board of Commissioners and county staff, and handles a broad range of governmental, transactional, and litigation matters. He previously served as an Assistant Magistrate Judge for the Muscogee County Magistrate Court, presiding over civil matters and criminal arraignments.

Shalishali earned his Juris Doctor from the University of Georgia School of Law in 2012 and his Bachelor of Arts in International Affairs, magna cum laude, from the University of Georgia in 2009.

Shalishali has been actively involved in the legal profession and his community. He previously served as President of the Fountain City Bar Association and as Chairman of the Board of Trustees for the RiverCenter for the Performing Arts. He currently serves on the Board of Governors of the State Bar of Georgia and the boards of Emanuel Preparatory School of Math and Science and the Columbus Botanical Garden. He is also a graduate of Leadership Georgia’s Class of 2016 and a five-time Georgia Super Lawyers Rising Star honoree.

Shalishali and his wife, Willette, have two daughters.