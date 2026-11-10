Valdosta Names Jessica Baldwin Human Resources Director

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VALDOSTA — Jessica M. Baldwin is the city’s new human resources director, bringing more than 24 years of military service.

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The City of Valdosta is pleased to announce the appointment of Jessica M. Baldwin as its new Human Resources Director. Baldwin brings more than 24 years of distinguished military service, executive leadership, and extensive experience in human resources management, organizational development, and strategic workforce planning.

Baldwin joins the City following an accomplished career in the United States Air Force, where she achieved the rank of Chief Master Sergeant (E-9), the highest enlisted rank in the Air Force. Throughout her military career, she served in numerous senior leadership positions, providing strategic guidance in personnel management, employee relations, workforce development, organizational transformation, and resource allocation.

“We are excited to welcome Jessica Baldwin to the City of Valdosta’s leadership team,” said City Manager Jennifer Wheeler. “Her extensive experience in leading people, developing talent, and strengthening organizations will be a tremendous asset to our city. Our employees are the foundation of the services we provide to our community, and I am confident Jessica’s leadership will help us continue building a workplace culture that values professionalism, accountability, and employee success.”

Most recently, Baldwin served as the Senior Enlisted Leader for the 23rd Wing at Moody Air Force Base, where she advised senior leadership on human capital strategy, professional development, and personnel matters affecting more than 4,600 individuals across 25 organizations. Her responsibilities included supporting the management of a $197 million annual operating budget, advancing leadership development initiatives, and strengthening relationships with community and civic partners.

Her previous assignments included executive leadership positions in South Carolina, New Mexico, Texas, and Colorado, including service at the United States Air Force Personnel Center and the United States Air Force Academy. These experiences helped shape her expertise in talent acquisition, workforce optimization, policy development, employee engagement, conflict resolution, and organizational change management.

Baldwin holds a Master of Arts in Organizational Leadership from the University of Massachusetts Global and a Bachelor of Arts in Organizational Management from the University of Arizona, where she graduated summa cum laude. She also holds professional certifications in management, Lean Six Sigma, and human capital development.

As Human Resources Director, Baldwin will oversee the City’s human resources operations, with an emphasis on strategic recruitment and retention, employee development, competitive compensation and benefits, workforce planning, and organizational effectiveness. Her approach to leadership centers on transparency, collaboration, accountability, and ensuring employees have the resources and support necessary to succeed.

“I am truly honored to join the City of Valdosta and continue my commitment to public service in a new capacity,” said Jessica M. Baldwin, Human Resources Director. “Throughout my career, I have believed that an organization’s greatest strength is its people. My priority is to build relationships, listen to our employees, and create opportunities that support their professional growth and success. I look forward to working alongside City leadership and staff to strengthen our workforce, foster a positive and inclusive workplace culture, and ensure our employees feel valued and empowered to serve the Valdosta community.”

Baldwin’s appointment reflects the City’s continued commitment to strengthening its workforce and investing in the employees who deliver essential services to residents each day.

With a leadership career rooted in service, professional excellence, and organizational development, Baldwin brings a people-centered approach to the Human Resources Department and a commitment to supporting the City’s long-term success.

About the City of Valdosta

The City of Valdosta is committed to providing quality public services, promoting responsible growth, and enhancing the quality of life for its residents. Through strong leadership, dedicated employees, and community partnerships, the City continues to advance its mission of serving residents with excellence, accountability, and innovation.