Share with friends

THOMASVILLE — The GBI says seven people face murder and gang charges in the fatal shooting of 19-year-old Kelvin Williams Jr.

Release:

Thomasville, Thomas County, GA (November 19, 2026) – The GBI has arrested and charged seven people with Malice Murder, Felony Murder, Aggravated Assault, and two counts of Unlawful Criminal Street Gang Activity in connection with the shooting death of Kelvin Williams, Jr., age 19, of Thomasville, Georgia. The arrests follow a joint investigation by the GBI and the Thomasville Police Department.

The following people were arrested:

Ricorius Coleman, age 20, of Thomasville, GA

Tyler Floyd, age 22, of Thomasville, GA

Ja’Remy Green, age 19, of Thomasville, GA

Kaden Herring, age 18, of Thomasville, GA

Aubrey Reed, age 28, of Bainbridge, GA

Tyrone Smith, age 33, of Thomasville, GA

James Thomas, age 20, of Bainbridge, GA

All seven arrestees are alleged members and associates of the Sex Money Murder (SMM) criminal street gang.

Floyd was arrested on November 16, 2026, and Thomas was arrested on November 19, 2026. Coleman, Green, Herring, Reed, and Smith were already in custody on unrelated charges. All arrestees were booked into the Thomas County Jail.

On Monday, June 30, 2026, at about 6:19 p.m., Thomasville Police Department officers responded to reports of a shooting near the 300 block of West Jerger Street in Thomasville, GA. When officers arrived, they found Williams on the ground outside his home with a gunshot wound. He was taken by ambulance to an area hospital. A few days later, on July 5, 2026, Williams died from his injuries.

The Florida Office of the Medical Examiner conducted the autopsy and ruled his death a homicide.

The Thomas County Sheriff’s Office and the U.S. Marshals Service assisted with the investigation.

The investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to call the GBI Regional Investigative Office in Thomasville at (229) 225-4090. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling the GBI Tipline at 800-597-TIPS(8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile application.

Once complete, the case file will be given to the Georgia Attorney General’s Gang Prosecution Unit and the District Attorney for the Southern Judicial Circuit for prosecution.