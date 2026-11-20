LOWNDES CO. — Emergency Management Director Ashley Tye was sworn in as vice president of IAEM Region 4 at its annual conference.

Lowndes County Emergency Management Director Named IAEM Region 4 Vice President

Lowndes County, Georgia: Lowndes County Emergency Management Director Ashley Tye has been named Vice President of Region 4 for the International Association of Emergency Managers (IAEM). Tye was officially sworn into the leadership position during the association’s annual conference this month.

In this role, Tye will represent emergency management professionals across an eight-state region, including Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee.

“Emergency management is strongest when we have experienced leaders who are willing to share their knowledge, collaborate with others, and help move the profession forward. Ashley’s selection as IAEM Region 4 Vice President is a tremendous accomplishment and a reflection of his dedication to the field,” said Paige Dukes, Lowndes County Manager. “We are proud to see him represent our community and Georgia while helping strengthen emergency management efforts across the region.”

As Region 4 Vice President, Tye will serve on the region’s leadership team and Board, represent IAEM members’ interests throughout the region, and assist the Region 4 President in carrying out the association’s mission and initiatives.

The position also serves as part of the region’s leadership succession structure. At the conclusion of the current president’s two-year term, Tye is expected to transition into the role of Region 4 President.

The International Association of Emergency Managers is a professional organization dedicated to promoting the principles of emergency management and representing professionals responsible for preparing for, responding to, recovering from, and mitigating disasters and emergencies.

Tye’s appointment to this regional leadership position reflects his continued involvement in the emergency management profession and provides an opportunity to help shape the future of emergency management across the Southeastern United States.