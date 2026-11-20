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ATLANTA — The FCC voted to let state prisons and local jails jam contraband cell phones after years of advocacy by Chris Carr.

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Carr Secures Major Win for Georgia Law Enforcement with FCC Contraband Cell Phone Jamming Rule

ATLANTA, GA – Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr has secured a major win in the fight to combat contraband cell phones in correctional facilities. For years, Carr has led a multistate effort to allow for the use of cell phone jamming devices in state prisons and local jails. The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) previously held the position that such technologies were prohibited, and Carr has continued to push back on the agency’s policy. Now, the FCC has voted in favor of a new rule that reverses that prior position — providing officers with a critical tool to address the influx of crimes directed from behind bars.

“Right now, prisoners across the country are using smuggled cell phones to coordinate hits, drug trafficking and scams,” said Attorney General Chris Carr. “It’s a major public safety threat, and we have been fighting for years to ensure our law enforcement officers have the tools they need to address it. Finally, we have a partner in the FCC who’s willing to work with us to keep Georgians safe, and we’re grateful to Chairman Carr for helping to get this critical measure across the finish line.”

Background

On Nov. 19, 2026, under the leadership of Chairman Brendan Carr, the FCC voted in favor of a proposed Order that will allow – but not require – state and local correctional facilities to jam contraband cell phones for the first time.

Previous FCC policy prohibited the use of jamming equipment, even in highly controlled environments like correctional institutions. This blanket restriction failed to account for the unique security needs of these facilities and relied on a decades-old statute that was enacted long before contraband cell phones were an issue.

Today, inmates routinely use smuggled phones to conduct violent crimes and scams, including murder, child sexual exploitation, drug trafficking, kidnapping, aggravated battery of law enforcement officers, money laundering, wire fraud, and identity theft.

In Tattnall County, an incarcerated leader of the infamous street gang, “Yves Saint Laurent Squad,” used a contraband cell phone to order a hit, which resulted in the death of an 88-year-old Georgia veteran.

In Atlanta , two 13-year-old boys were killed in a drive-by shooting that was ordered by an incarcerated gang leader in a Georgia state prison.

, two 13-year-old boys were killed in a drive-by shooting that was ordered by an incarcerated gang leader in a Georgia state prison. In Macon, inmates learned they could defeat the prison’s Wireless Containment System by dialing 911. Using contraband cell phones, they were able to successfully overwhelm and shut down the entire 911 center, which is part of the largest 911 system in the state and encompasses 13 Georgia counties.

Similarly, in November 2025, Carr announced the convictions of 16 members of the 1-8 Trey Gangster Bloods following a large-scale investigation into violent crimes, drug trafficking, and gang recruitment as directed from inside and outside of prison. Among those convicted was Jamar Ramsay, the statewide leader of 1-8 Trey who is currently serving a life sentence for a previous murder charge. While incarcerated, Ramsay directed other defendants to engage in criminal activity to further the 1-8 Trey enterprise. Ramsay, along with other defendants, also engaged in electronic communication regarding the recruitment of children into the gang and the packaging, shipping, sale, and distribution of controlled substances, cell phones, and other contraband items into a state correctional facility.

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